Arresting officer choked at Dunedin property

A man being arrested at a Wakari property made matters worse for himself when he put an officer in a choke hold while resisting arrest.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said the 31-year-old man was knocking on doors and annoying residents in Wakari Rd.

Police were called about 6.15pm and noted his "unusual" behaviour.

"Police located him, and whilst they were dealing with him, he became agitated and aggressive.

"He put an officer into a choke hold."

Another officer at the scene managed to get control of the man and he was restrained and arrested.

Snr Sgt Bond said the officer was not injured in the incident.

The 31-year-old was charged with unlawfully being on property, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

