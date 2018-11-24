Aspiring theatre pair off to train

Shaun Swain (left) and Jordan Dickson have been accepted into an Auckland course for theatre directors. Photo: Linda Robertson

Two Dunedin aspiring theatre directors are headed to bigger things in Auckland, after being the only ones selected for a year-long training programme there.

University of Otago theatre studies graduates Jordan Dickson and Shaun Swain were both involved with the Fortune Theatre, in directing and acting roles.

The theatre shut in May, but the pair recently found out they had been accepted into the Directors’ Programme, part of the Actor’s Programme, a non-profit group of theatre professionals who train newcomers in the industry.

The trip will not be without cost; both will have to come up with $11,000 in fees, and find work to support themselves, as student financial support is not available under the programme.

The pair applied this year and found out recently they had won the only two spots available.

Mr Dickson said the curriculum would be specifically tailored to them, and the connections and mentors in the course would "hopefully go beyond the year-long course".

"I think this is one hell of a coup for a city that has just lost its professional theatre, and signals that the organisations in this city are working really hard to foster our emerging talent."

Mr Swain said he had to "hold in the screams of excitement" when told he had been accepted.

To raise funds, the pair were planning a Givealittle fundraiser for fees, and two fundraising shows.

One would be an adult take on the Santa Claus family, and the second a children’s show for Christmas.

They would then have to find work in Auckland for the days they were not training, which they said would be a challenge.

david.loughrey@odt.co.nz