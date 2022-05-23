'Baddest band in the land' to play Dunedin

George Thorogood and The Destroyers in concert. Photo: Getty Images

A band that's bad to the bone is coming to play Dunedin's Town Hall in October.

Celebrating 40 years of their hit Bad To The Bone this September, iconic rock legends George Thorogood & the Destroyers have announced they are coming to Dunedin on October 20.

"For the past 45 years, it’s been very good to be George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And in 2022, their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock will prove why like never before.

"Since 1976, they’ve sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, played more than 8000 ferocious live shows, and become mainstays of radio, TV, and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history."

The band built around Thorogood’s fiery guitar skills, explosive performance style and a blistering take on blues rarities.

Is it still good to be bad?

"You bet it is! We’ll always be the baddest band in the land. Expect our best on this tour because that’s what you’re gonna get," Thorogood said.