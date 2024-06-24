Bald move leaves fence flattened

A driver crashed his car into a fence in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington because his tyres had no tread, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Galloway St at 12.30pm yesterday after a car went through a property's brick fence.

Because of his vehicle's bald tyres the 25-year-old driver lost traction and crashed into the fence, knocking it over.

He spoke to the homeowner and advised he would pay for the damage.

Police attended and pink-stickered the man’s vehicle.

Infringement notices would be coming his way for the loss of traction and bald tyres, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Earlier at 10am, an 18-year-old's foot slipped off the brake pedal while she was driving along Shore St, Andersons Bay.

This caused her to miss the corner and cross the centre line.

She crashed into an oncoming vehicle carrying a man, his pregnant wife and two young children, Snr Sgt Bond said.

No injuries were reported.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz