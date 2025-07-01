All Blacks arrive for sold-out Dunedin test

The All Blacks have touched down for their first test of the season - a sold-out clash with France at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The squad arrived at Dunedin Airport this evening for the biggest sporting event of the year with 29,000 rugby fans set to descend on the city for the match on Saturday night.

Dunedin Venues and Forsyth Barr Stadium chief executive Paul Doorn said a sell-out over a week before the event was "an outstanding outcome for Dunedin".

Fans young and old turned out to welcome coach Scott Robertson and the team at Dunedin Airport tonight. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Behind the scenes, stadium operations was in full swing, Dunedin Venues Management said.

The Compass catering team was preparing to serve:

4 tonnes of frozen chips

10,000 litres of beer

thousands of pies, corporate meals and hot beverages

"Delivering food and beverages to 29,000 people is no small feat," Compass operations manager Leah Stevens said.

The operation required over 400 Compass staff working a combined minimum of 4000 hours to set up, work the game, and pack down afterwards.

