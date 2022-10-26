'Beautiful' George St trees cut down

A crane is used in the removal of a tree in George St, Dunedin, this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Large trees in Dunedin's main street are being cut down this morning in a move which has stirred 'mixed feedback'.

The Knox block of George St is the latest area to have trees removed.

The decision was greeted with dismay yesterday with the ODT Facebook page flooded with comments opposing the decision to fell the trees.

Southern Community Laboratories medical courier Keith Cron told the ODT he was disappointed the "beautiful trees" would stand no longer.

"They’re bloody beautiful. I mean, they should be in a botanic garden," he said.

Dunedin City Council infrastructure and development general manager Simon Drew said many of the trees in the street had been getting near the end of their lives, they were in the wrong locations for the new layout or they needed to be removed to allow the replacement of underground pipes to take place.

New trees would be planted, he said.

The council had received mixed feedback, he said.

"Some feedback indicated people were happy about tree removal due to issues such as birds soiling on their premises/outdoor furniture, trees shading light from businesses and apartments, and roots affecting pipes and pavement in the area."

Mr Drew said the trees were being removed progressively as contractors worked through each of the four blocks in George St.

The upgrade of George St and the surrounding retail area is budgeted to cost about $60 million.

It includes replacement of ageing pipes and a makeover above ground.

Mr Drew said timber harvested from removal of trees would be provided to community groups such as the Otago Woodturners Guild.