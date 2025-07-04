Fans flock to meet All Black heroes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin All Black fans were out in force at the Wall St Mall this morning, waiting in a long line for the chance to get a signature from their heroes.
Signing autographs ahead of tomorrow's test match between the All Blacks and France at Forsyth Barr Stadium were Ethan De Groot, Noah Hotham, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu and Billy Proctor.
In line early were Roman, 6, and Ardie, 9, Manuel with their mother Kiri Manuel, who were chuffed to get posters and a stuffed bear signed.
The family would be attending the match tomorrow.
Roman and Ardie were most excited for a win, and "to see the All Blacks beat the French", Ms Manuel said.
"Who doesn't love to beat the French?"