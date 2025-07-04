Fans flock to meet All Black heroes

Dunedin All Black fans were out in force at the Wall St Mall this morning, waiting in a long line for the chance to get a signature from their heroes.

Signing autographs ahead of tomorrow's test match between the All Blacks and France at Forsyth Barr Stadium were Ethan De Groot, Noah Hotham, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu and Billy Proctor.

In line early were Roman, 6, and Ardie, 9, Manuel with their mother Kiri Manuel, who were chuffed to get posters and a stuffed bear signed.

Highlanders and All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot signs a poster for a young fan who was among those queueing for autographs with team members in the Wall Street Mall yesterday morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The family would be attending the match tomorrow.

Roman and Ardie were most excited for a win, and "to see the All Blacks beat the French", Ms Manuel said.

"Who doesn't love to beat the French?"