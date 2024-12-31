Bit leaky but family camping the tops

Sitting down to play a game of snakes and ladders are Christchurch family (from left) Amy Allan, Enola Allan-Fagg, 3, Bentley Allan-Fagg, 7, and Nick Fagg, outside their 1978 Trailer Sprite Pop-Top parked at the Dunedin Holiday Park & Motels, in St Kilda, for the new year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Despite a leak in the awning, camping in Dunedin in a 1978 "Pop-Top" is nice "even with the wind and the rain", a Christchurch tourist says.

Christchurch parents Nick Fagg and Amy Allan chose the Dunedin Holiday Park & Motels to spend their New Year’s Eve, along with their two children.

The group had travelled to Dunedin to visit family over the holidays in their 1978 Sprite Pop-Top trailer, which they found "basically abandoned" about two years ago and had rebuilt, Mr Fagg said.

While some clothing and the bed had got wet on Sunday night due to a leak in the awning — resulting in an evening trip to pick up a tarpaulin — the Pop-Top had held up "not too bad, apart from the water", Ms Allan said.

Camping had been a tradition in her family and learning what did and did not work was part of the experience.

"I’ve always camped, since I was a baby.

"Camping’s just life . . . and you’ve got to experience it."

Normally they had a few things planned for their trip, but this time they were "making it casual", she said.

Mr Fagg said he had been coming down to Dunedin around Christmas time since 2012, and found the city "nice and cool".

"We’ve been like 30°C days up in Christchurch; it’s just been unbearable.

"Even with the wind and the rain, it’s nice to have that cooler change."

Dunedin Holiday Park & Motels owner Daniel Grubb said this year’s numbers were on par with last year’s but still lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After a quieter winter for accommodation and hospitality businesses, it is nice to have the park fill up and see our guests enjoy what Dunedin has to offer."

