Boarding house arson accused back in court

The former boarding house in Phillips St, was engulfed in flames. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A man accused of starting a fire which gutted a Dunedin boarding house is maintaining his innocence.

Paul Terrence McCurdy, 58, appeared in the Dunedin District Court by video link from prison this morning where his counsel Andrew Dawson confirmed his not guilty plea to the arson charge.

Trial by jury was previously elected.

No bail application was advanced and he will remain behind bars until his next hearing in May.

Firefighters rushed to the Phillips St property on October 27 after fears were raised that people were inside, though it turned out to be empty.

The derelict building was in the process of being demolished after 51-year-old Christopher Paul Bonisch was killed in a blaze there last year.

Neighbour Lance Dyke said he alerted emergency services to the fire after hearing a big “bang”.

The heat caused windows of his home to crack and paint to blister.

Arson where danger to life is likely to ensue carries a maximum prison term of 14 years' imprisonment.