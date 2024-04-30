Trio picked up after burnouts at sports ground

If you want to go off-road, try to pick places other than public sports grounds.

That’s the advice of Dunedin's Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, in the wake of a group of young people spotted doing burnouts on the Sunnyvale sports ground.

Police were called to the ground in Green Island about 9pm yesterday.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 17-year-old male was seen doing burnouts on the grass and his car got stuck. He was joined by two of his 16-year-old friends, who were driving mopeds. They too began doing burnouts and covered the car in mud.

A local witnessed the actions and reported the incident to police.

‘‘Sports fields are for playing sports on, not for driving on,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said today.

Officers took the youths back to their parents.

The matter has been referred to Youth Aid.