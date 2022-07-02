Boy injured when bus driven over new speed bumps

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a bus driver went over a new pair of speed bumps on Otago Peninsula.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the bus was heading from Portobello to Dunedin through Macandrew Bay about 7.45am on Thursday, when the driver went over the bumps, causing passengers to be thrown into the air.

The boy, who was at the back of the bus, fell and hit his head on a seat.

He was assessed by ambulance staff and transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The two speed bumps were new but had good signage around them.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Doug Rodgers said the ORC was aware of the incident and "will work with the operator to understand what happened, and how this can be avoided in the future".

"We have reached out to the family and offered our support."

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.