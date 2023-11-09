Break-in bungle triggers fog cannons

Two teenagers allegedly trying to break into a Green Island liquor store got scared off after deploying the store’s fog cannons.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Super Liquor in Main South Rd, Green Island at 3.35am after reports of an attempted break in.

Two teenagers attempted to enter the store using a rock.

However, when they tried to smash the window they failed to break it and instead set off the fog cannons.

The teens then fled the scene on foot and officers called in police dogs to track the boys.

One 16-year-old boy was located a short time after and was arrested, Sgt Lee said.

He was bailed and is set to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

Inquiries to locate the second youth are continuing.

At 8.20pm in Corstorphine, police were called to an address after reports of eight males wearing black and red bandanas carrying knives and shouting threats at the home's occupants.

When police arrived the eight men had already fled the scene in a vehicle.

Inquiries are ongoing.

