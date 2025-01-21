Breath test 3.5 times over legal limit as mother breaches bail

Photo: Getty Images

A Mosgiel mother with her two young children in the car was arrested at a traffic stop, after breaching her bail conditions by driving, allegedly while drunk.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were conducting an alcohol checkpoint on Saturday in Haggart-Alexander Dr, Mosgiel, when a mother with her two young children in the back pulled through at 5pm.

The 38-year-old mother underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 883mcg — 3.5 times over the limit.

The woman was arrested for breaching bail, as she was under a condition not to operate a vehicle.

She would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Later at 11.10pm in Riselaw Rd, Calton Hill, police stopped a 34-year-old man who was driving along the road.

While officers walked towards the vehicle, they allegedly smelled cannabis wafting from the vehicle.

As a result, a warrantless search was invoked.

The man then attempted to start his vehicle to drive off, Sgt Lee said.

He was promptly removed from the vehicle and detained while police conducted the search.

The search of the vehicle located methamphetamine, cannabis, ritalin pills and offensive weapons.

The man underwent a compulsory impairment test — which he failed — and a blood sample was obtained, Sgt Lee said.

He was charged with possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, breach of the medicines act and possession of a knife in a public place.

The man was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

