Broad Bay residents worried by development

A group of Broad Bay residents are concerned about possible developments in the area. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

An anonymous letter is stoking worry about developers destroying the character of a small Otago Peninsula community.

A group has circulated a letter to Broad Bay residents asking for their support in addressing concerns about housing developments in the area.

But the group are staying tight-lipped about which developments.

"While we understand the importance of growth and progress, it’s crucial to ensure that any developments align with out community’s values and respect our natural surroundings.

"These units, as described to us, could sell more than $1m each, which would significantly affect the character of our quiet bay, and due to the nature of the dwellings, we cannot be sure these properties will increase our local school roll."

The letter said the group was not against development, but wanted to "safeguard the unique charm and environmental health of the bay".

"We recognise the right of each owner to sell their property and wish to respect that autonomy.

"However, we feel compelled to challenge the plans of the developers as we understand them — and hope any current residents would share our concerns about the impact on this community."

When approached by the Otago Daily Times, group spokeswoman Kim Morgan would not be specific about which plans or buildings they had issue with.

However, she confirmed there would be a community meeting — overseen by Otago Peninsula community board chairman Paul Pope — to allow people to talk about any concerns in a "constructive manner".

The meeting will be held at the Broad Bay Hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

"We have excluded all addresses and names intentionally, to ensure that the current owners of these properties and those opposed to reported plans are not singled-out in any way."

Their statement said "several dozen neighbours" have expressed "grave concerns".

"We know that newer [planning] regulations may allow for higher density housing in various areas.

"But we believe these plans [as described to us] could have a dire impact — on individual properties, on the larger environment, and on the character of our village.

"We are hoping to reach an amicable resolution with any developers and council [assuming these sales go ahead]. But we also feel it is only responsible to let the wider community know what development plans may be, so they can flag any concerns re: regulations."

The group also said it felt the wider Otago Peninsula, an ecological taonga, also warranted closer scrutiny for future developments — perhaps in line with the current review of Otago Harbour Reserves.

"We hope to begin a larger conversation with council plus any would-be developers around suitable management of this unique and vulnerable area."

