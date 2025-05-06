Drunk assaults Dunedin restaurant owner

The drunk pushed over a statue outside the restaurant before confronting the owner, allegedly punching him twice in the face. Photo: Gregor Richardson

An “extremely intoxicated” man had to be pepper sprayed after allegedly chasing a woman down a Dunedin street before punching a restaurant owner in the face.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Moray Pl at 2:10pm yesterday after a member of the public approached a man lying in a public windowsill to see if he needed medical attention.

Sgt Lee of Dunedin said the intoxicated 38-year-old became “enraged” by this and chased the woman along the street.

He stopped outside the Ferry Indian Street Food restaurant and pushed over a statue outside before confronting the owner, allegedly punching him twice in the face.

Sgt Lee said the man attempted to gain entry to multiple businesses on the street.

When the man was located by police he was “extremely intoxicated” and “aggressive” toward police and had to be pepper sprayed, Sgt Lee said.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court today on charges of assault, wilful damage and an historic charge of shoplifting.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz