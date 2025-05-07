Hope success of tournaments will boost game

Dunedin Thunder player Chris Eaden in action for the Ice Blacks against Georgia during their world tournament in Dunedin last week. PHOTO: KEAPHOTOS

You cannot overestimate the impact of hosting a world tournament at your own back door.

Ice hockey has been the sport on everyone’s lips for the past month, after Dunedin hosted the men’s and women’s division 2, group B world championships, leading to a massive buzz around the sport in the city.

The Ice Fernz started things off by winning a silver medal at their tournament and the Ice Blacks followed suit, wrapping up their tournament with a bronze medal at the weekend.

The Dunedin Ice Stadium was heaving with sell-out crowds throughout the two tournaments, attracting new fans and showing why Dunedin is considered to have one of the best ice rinks in the country.

Dunedin Thunder captain Mat Enright was one of the hundreds of spectators through the door, attending as many games as he could and raving about the tournaments.

‘‘It’s been fantastic,’’ Enright said.

‘‘It was a big moment for Dunedin and the South. It kind of puts Dunedin on the map, really.

‘‘Seeing it all in action, seeing all the volunteers in Dunedin, the whole hockey community coming together, was really good.

‘‘Just the standard across all of the women’s and the men’s hockey ... it was just great to get among it and to see the rink so busy and full of life.

‘‘My kids, they wanted to go to every single game - they just left so motivated.

‘‘I hope it’s going to lift the development of the sport and that sort of participation piece from an early age.’’

Enright hoped to see more children, and adults, pulling on the skates and picking up an ice hockey stick.

‘‘It’s all about development from that young age group.

‘‘It’s been exciting. My kids are already asking me ‘when’s the next one, when’s the next international tournament?’.’’

It had been amazing to see the buzz and a new crop of fans behind the sport and the rink.

‘‘It’s awesome to be able to see the facility in full motion, you know.

‘‘Just the whole talk around town ... it was good to hear that people for the first time are going to watch the games and the comment of ‘oh, I’m definitely coming back to watch more hockey’.

‘‘It’s going to be exciting to see the attendance for the Thunder national games and seeing some new faces through the door.’’

The Thunder’s national league season had been on pause, but the team took pride in seeing team-mates Joe Orr, Chris Eaden and Ian Audas representing the Ice Blacks at home.

‘‘They all had the support from the whole crowd, and the whole community, so it was great to see them do well.’’

The New Zealand men’s ice hockey league gets under way again this weekend when the Southern Stampede host the West Auckland Admirals in Queenstown.

The Thunder play their next game at home against their Queenstown rivals, the Stampede, on May 16 and 17.

In the women’s national league, the Thunder are on the road to Auckland this weekend to play the Auckland Steel in a doubleheader.

The Wakatipu Wild also head up the road to play the Canterbury Inferno in a doubleheader this weekend.