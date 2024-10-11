Burger off: Teens trespassed from all city McDonald's

Photo: Getty Images

A group of youths can no longer go on a Maccas run after being trespassed from every McDonald's in Dunedin.

At 6:40pm last night, police received reports of six male youths abusing staff, customers and banging on the windows at McDonald's Anderson’s Bay.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said police arrived at the fast food joint shortly after the youths left and were told by staff that they wanted the youths trespassed.

The youths were then located nearby and trespassed from all three McDonald's locations in Dunedin, Sgt Reay said.

‘‘It might actually come back to haunt them in future.’’