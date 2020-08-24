Burnt toast sparks emergency response

Emergency services were called out to this Arthur St address after a smoke alarm went off. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fears people were trapped inside a burning Dunedin house this afternoon appear to be unfounded.

Four Dunedin fire crews were called to an Arthur St address about 5pm today after a smoke alarm was activated and neighbours reported a "smoke-logged house", a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

"The smoke alarm had activated due to burnt toast," he said.

The two-storey house was used as flats.

The smoke that caused the false alarm started in one of the units in the back.

It was thought by a neighbour that there were people inside the house and so crews from Dunedin and Roslyn station were backed up by St Kilda and Willowbank, the spokesman said.

Residents had cleared out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

It was deemed to be a false alarm and crews were stood down, he said.