Monday, 24 August 2020

Burnt toast sparks emergency response

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services were called out to this Arthur St address after a smoke alarm went off. Photo:...
    Emergency services were called out to this Arthur St address after a smoke alarm went off. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Fears people were trapped inside a burning Dunedin house this afternoon appear to be unfounded.

    Four Dunedin fire crews were called to an Arthur St address about 5pm today after a smoke alarm was activated and neighbours reported a "smoke-logged house", a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    "The smoke alarm had activated due to burnt toast," he said.

    The two-storey house was used as flats.

    The smoke that caused the false alarm started in one of the units in the back.

    It was thought by a neighbour that there were people inside the house and so crews from Dunedin and Roslyn station were backed up by St Kilda and Willowbank, the spokesman said.
    Residents had cleared out of the house by the time fire crews arrived.

    It was deemed to be a false alarm and crews were stood down, he said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter