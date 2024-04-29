Bus driver punched after refusing unplanned stop: police

A Dunedin man allegedly punched and spat in a bus driver's face for refusing to drop him off at a random part of the street.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Middleton Rd, in the suburb of Corstorphine, at 7.30pm on Friday after the driver was assaulted by a passenger.

The 58-year-old man told the driver he wanted to be dropped off at a place along the route that was not a bus stop.

When the driver refused, the man became aggressive and punched and spat in his face, police say.

Police were called and found the man was still on the bus.

He was arrested, charged with assault, and would appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

