Bus hub opens today

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Workers take a break from preparing the new Dunedin bus hub site for today's opening. The Otago Regional Council project will be officially opened at an event at Community House at 11.30am.

The hub, on Great King St between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, has 10 bus bays, shelters, seating, toilets and stops with audio buttons. It will eventually contain a cafe kiosk.

An 11th bus bay in Moray Pl will serve regional buses. The aim of the hub is to centralise public transport in the city and ease congestion in George St.