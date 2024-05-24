Bus hub victim 'one of the good ones'

A blessing was held at the bus hub around midday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The teenage victim of yesterday's fatal stabbing in Dunedin's bus hub has been remembered as "full of energy and promise."

Trinity Catholic College pupil Enare Taana-McLaren, 16, died after being rushed to hospital following an assault yesterday afternoon.

A 13-year-old boy appeared in court this morning charged with murder.

Trinity principal Kate Nicholson said the school's hearts "go out to his whānau who are going through this terrible loss".

“It is so devastating, heartbreaking and sad to lose someone so young and full of energy and promise in such a senseless and horrific way.

"We are a strong, united school community and we will wrap our love, care and support around those in our college who need it at this time.”

Others described the victim as "a wonderful young man" and "the kindest, sweetest, politest boy".

"He was one of the good ones!"

Otago Rugby League also paid tribute.

"Our community has been rocked with the news of the passing of one of our beautiful young men.

"All the aroha to Enere’s whānau in this impossibly difficult time.

"To any players feeling it today, please reach out to each other, your whānau."