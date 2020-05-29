Call to be careful

Senior Constable Marty Van Elst (left) and Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga, of Dunedin, are gearing up for a busy long weekend. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Police will be out in force around the South as holidaymakers hit the road for the first long weekend since lockdown ended.

Southern officers will be extra visible to ensure people travelling during Queen’s Birthday weekend stay safe on the roads.

Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga, of Dunedin, said police were expecting more people to be out on the roads now that they could travel again under Level 2 restrictions.

As well as keeping speeds down, maintaining safe following distances would also be important, he said.

"As long as that car can brake safely in front of you, and you can as well."

National road policing manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch said people needed to remember the basics of road safety, like wearing their seatbelt, staying within the speed limit, and driving to the conditions.

“We know people will be keen to catch up with friends and family they have missed around the country.

“So we want to remind people that there will be traffic and there will be hold-ups, so it’s important to stay calm and patient."

New Zealand Transport Agency senior road safety manager Fabian Marsh said Queen’s Birthday weekend was also a good time for people to move into a safe winter driving mindset.

“Ice, fog, rain, and snow can all make for treacherous road conditions, so it’s important to allow extra time for your journeys and drive to the road and weather conditions."