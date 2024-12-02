Callout to fire at Otago Corrections Facility

Emergency services were called to the Otago Corrections Facility, near Milton, this evening after a fire was discovered on site.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said corrections staff called about 7.25pm to report a fire against an ‘‘outside wall’’.

‘‘But it was out when we arrived.’’

She said fire investigators would not be making inquiries.

‘‘It doesn’t appear as though it was suspicious, but we did tell police about it.’’

A police spokesman said officers did attend, but would not be investigating the incident any further.