Capping Show returns for 129th year

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Otago Capping Sextet at the final dress rehearsal for the 129th Capping Show at the Otago College Of Education Auditorium yesterday.

Otago University Students’ Association lead event co-ordinator Dane Oates said the show, titled Back to the Flat, drew inspiration from a range of science fiction classics.

The main sketch centred around a young student’s journey back in time to stop the war on drugs and save his friend, while side sketches covered the cost of living crisis, the university’s proposed new logo, staff cuts, and an epidemic of road-cone theft in Dunedin.

Video director Takudzua Chiketa said he was "absolutely pumped and elated" for the show, which opens tonight.

He believed the show highlighted the enthusiasm of the team behind it.

The issues it explored would range from those faced by students to the general state of the world.

Video director Rāhiri Wharerau (Ngāpuhi) has acted in the show for the past two years, but decided he wanted a new role for his last year in Dunedin.

"For the fine people of Dunedin, I’d say for them to expect a show that’s as dedicated to chaos as the city is itself," Mr Wharerau said.