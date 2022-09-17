Celebration of cherry blossom returns

Members of the Japanese-style taiko drum ensemble O-Taiko perform at the Hanami celebration at the University of Otago yesterday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A celebration of Japanese culture in Dunedin is once again flowering now Covid-19 restrictions are largely gone.

University of Otago languages and culture teaching fellow Haruko Stuart said she was very happy yesterday’s hanami (flower viewing) celebration went ahead after two years of cancellations because of Covid-19.

The last time the event was held in Dunedin was in 2019, which had marked the city’s 10-year anniversary of the celebration and attracted about 400 people, Ms Stuart said.

About 200 people braved the cold yesterday to enjoy a slice of Japanese culture, including taiko drumming and sushi.

Ms Stuart said the past two years had been tough for students, who had seen many events being cancelled because of the pandemic.

She hoped the students attending the event would remember it as one of the highlights of their university experience.

In Japan, the celebrations often involved drinking sake, which was not possible in Dunedin because the celebrations were held on campus.

People often brought picnics and gathered wherever there were sakura (cherry blossoms), including some places which were famous for their flowers, Ms Stuart said.

The event, which is traditionally held between September 15 and 20, would hopefully continue to grow in Dunedin, she said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz