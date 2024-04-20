Hyde St party in full swing

The kids are doing alright.

Thousands of Dunedin's students are partying hard, but relatively quietly at the infamous Hyde St party, being held today.

Photos: Peter McIntosh

Residents of the street's flats and several thousand ticket holders dress up in theme and drink from 10am to 6pm at the party, which these days also features an obvious and reasonably heavy emergency service presence.

Staff from Police and Hone Hate St John are present at the party to keep people safe.

The street, and parts of Albany St are closed to traffic for the day.

This year people have chosen to dress as rats, in homage to the recent Countdown South Dunedin rat infestation, chickens, various fruit and many other themes - one flat - 33 flats on the street registered to be part of the event - was having a gender reveal party at 3pm.

The party, which used to be a regular source of trouble behaviour around drinking, climbing on roofs and burning couches, has become a much more muted affair since it became a ticketed event, run in association with the Otago University Students' Association, in 2013.