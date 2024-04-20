Hyde St party a cause for celebration

The kids are doing alright.

Thousands of Dunedin's students partied hard but relatively quietly at the infamous Hyde St party held today.

Photos: Peter McIntosh

Residents of the street's flats and several thousand ticket holders dressed up in theme for the 10am to 6pm party, which these days also features an obvious and reasonably heavy emergency service presence.

The street, and parts of Albany St, were closed to traffic for the day.

Staff from Police and Hato Hone St John were also present at the party to keep people safe.

Two people were arrested for assault, and both individuals received a warning, police said in a statement after the official end of the event.

Hato Hone St John Event Health Services also praised the party as "very well-managed" and reported a "very light workload".

This year people chose to dress as rats, in homage to the recent Countdown South Dunedin rat infestation, chickens, various fruits and many other themes. One flat — 33 flats on the street registered to be part of the event — was having a gender reveal party at 3pm.

The party, which used to be a regular source of trouble behaviour around drinking, climbing on roofs and burning couches, has become a much more muted affair since it became a ticketed event, run in association with the Otago University Students' Association, in 2013.