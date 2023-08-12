Judge to be recognised for work

Māori land law and family law Judge Wilson Isaac will receive an honorary doctor of laws from the University of Otago next Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Passing judgement in high profile court cases can be a thankless task.

After dedicating his career to Māori land law and family law, Judge Wilson Isaac will be recognised by his alma mater next weekend when the University of Otago presents him with an honorary doctor of laws.

Judge Isaac said he was "honoured and humbled" to receive what he believed was one of the university’s most prestigious qualifications.

"Otago gave me the foundation to my career and set the ground work for a good work ethic.

"It was a great place to study."

He graduated from Otago with a bachelor of arts degree in 1974 and a bachelor of laws degree in 1977.

He spent 17 years as a solicitor and partner at Burnard Bull & Co, in Gisborne, where he developed an extensive practice in Māori land law and family law.

In 1994, he was appointed as a judge at the Māori Land Court and went on to become deputy chief judge in 1999, and then chief judge in 2009.

At the same time as his promotion to chief judge, he was also made chairman of the Waitangi Tribunal.

He retired from both roles earlier this year.

During his time at the tribunal, Judge Isaac led many hearings, including the Mohaka ki Ahuriri inquiry, the Northern South Island inquiry and National Park District inquiry, the Freshwater and Geothermal Resources inquiry, and the Napier Hospital and Health Services Report inquiries.

At present, he is presiding officer for the Māori Military Veterans inquiry and the Waitangi Tribunal inquiry into remaining historical claims.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said Judge Isaac’s dedication to law was "remarkable" — particularly the 27 years he spent as a judge of the Māori Land Court.

"He has made a lasting impression throughout his career and exemplifies many of the qualities associated with Otago alumni."

Faculty of Law dean Professor Shelley Griffiths said Judge Isaac was the third alumnus to receive an honorary degree this year, given to alumni to mark the 150th anniversary of law at Otago.

"First as a practitioner and then as a judge, he has made an important contribution to the law in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The Waitangi Tribunal held hearings on many claims and published very significant reports during the 14 years he was its chair."

Judge Isaac will have the degree conferred at Otago’s graduation ceremony next Saturday, where he will also give the graduation address.

