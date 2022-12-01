New role for Otago Polytech chief

Dr Megan Gibbons. Photo: supplied

Otago Polytechnic executive director Megan Gibbons has been appointed as one of the new deputy chief executives of Te Pukenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

The organisation was established in 2020 as one of seven key changes of the Reform of Vocational Education, and brings together the country’s polytechnics and institutes of technology.

Dr Gibbons has been appointed deputy chief executive of the academic centre and learning systems, and will lead the central programme design and development function, while working with industry and subject matter experts from around the Ako Delivery operations.

Dr Gibbons said she was excited about the opportunities the new role provided.

She aimed to ensure Te Pukenga’s delivery across the country met the needs of industry and employers, set learners up to thrive, and was focused on the future.

Te Pukenga acting chief executive Peter Winder said Dr Gibbons brought a wide range of experience from a number of roles at Otago Polytechnic and was well connected across the health sector and institutes of technology and polytechnics.

‘‘Megan is passionate about the life changing power of education and has played a role in pioneering higher level apprenticeships.

‘‘Her coaching of athletics reflects her constant pursuit of excellence.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz