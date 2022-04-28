Thursday, 28 April 2022

New store gives thrifty students sustainable options

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Tetekura (student lead) Gerry McKeown looks at a shirt for sale at the Te Oraka thrift store in Dunedin.

    The store has been opened in Anzac Ave by the University of Otago as a new way to recycle clothing and other items in an effort to limit waste.

    It will also host workshops for students on sustainable living, including showing them how to compost and cook with waste-free recipes.

    Open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, items for sale will mainly be used clothing obtained mostly from students, as well as office chairs, desks, tables, kitchenware and bedding.

    It also hosts a "repair cafe", to help people fix anything from appliances to clothes to laptops, and a "refilling station" for refilling dishwashing and laundry liquid.

    University of Otago sustainability office team leader Jesikah Triscott said Te Oraka would accept anything reusable.

    "Our workshops focus on learning skills to make sure things survive a lot longer," she said.

    Money from sales would go back into Te Oraka.

