Hundreds swarm Dunedin streets before graduations

More than 320 graduands will graduate in person from Otago Polytechnic, mainly with qualifications through Capable New Zealand, in business; as well as in information technology, nursing, physical activity, health, wellness and sport, at the first of two graduation ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall at 12.30pm today.

More than 410 graduands will also graduate in person from Otago Polytechnic, in a second ceremony at 3.30pm today.

Their qualifications include those gained through the polytechnic’s Auckland campus, and the School of Business, Dunedin School of Art, and many other disciplines, including design, tourism, health, journalism, early childhood, and social services.

A total of 840 graduands will graduate in absentia at both ceremonies.