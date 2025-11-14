Otago Uni-led conference to focus on improving cities

Philippa Howden-Chapman. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Building healthier, more resilient cities in the face of challenges posed by climate change will be the focus of an international conference on urban health to be co-hosted by the University of Otago and the International Society for Urban Health.

During the conference, to be held in Wellington next week, experts from more than 35 countries will discuss the urgent need to integrate indigenous knowledge, climate resilience and health equity in urban development.

University of Otago public health Distinguished Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman said it was the first time the event had been held in Oceania, and participants would be coming from as far afield as India, Uganda, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and China.

"The conference offers an unparalleled opportunity for delegates to engage with the most pressing urban-health issues facing New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific islands, from climate change to sustainable transport to environmentally sustainable public and community housing developments.

"It gives us all the chance to learn from others and share successful initiatives to build sustainable cities."

Keynote speakers include Global Designing Cities Initiative executive director Skye Duncan, University of Queensland Poche Centre for Indigenous Health director Professor James Ward, University College London Institute for Environmental Design and Engineering Professor Mike Davies and University of Auckland Centre for Māori and Pacific Housing Research director Professor Deidre Brown.

University of Otago researchers presenting include Prof Howden-Chapman, who will lead a panel in a discussion about the findings from a five-year Endeavour Fund research programme on the value of public and community housing in New Zealand; Prof Nevil Pierse, who will share his findings about the outcomes of the Healthy Homes Initiative; Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard, who will discuss the impact of the World Health Organisation healthy housing framework; and Guy Penny, who will talk about his work on the Papakāinga development at the Wainuiomata Marae.

This year, for the first time, the conference will also include a government round-table with national and local government leaders, discussing how urban policy and governance can drive health, equity, and climate resilience in our cities.

