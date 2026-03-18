Porch sleeper prompts plea from police

Flats on Forth St and Harbour Tce. Photo: ODT files

Police are urging Dunedin’s student population to lock their flats and report suspicious activity after a middle-aged man returned to a flat where he was previously caught sleeping outside.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Forth St, North Dunedin, just after midnight yesterday.

The occupants of the address discovered an unknown man sleeping on a couch in their front porch.

Police found the 46-year-old man still sleeping on the couch when they arrived, Sgt Lee said.

"The occupants advised this isn't the first time he's attempted to sleep there.

"Police moved the male on and told him not to return to the address."

Sgt Lee said it was important for students to lock their flats.

They should also contact police if they saw suspicious activity or somebody who looked like they did not belong in the area, he said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz