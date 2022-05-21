Saturday, 21 May 2022

Relationship with Maori central to design guidelines

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Campus

    University of Otago campus development division strategic resource planner Kevin Wood. PHOTO:...
    University of Otago campus development division strategic resource planner Kevin Wood. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    At a time when the University of Otago is going through the biggest development phase of its 150-year history, a new set of university project design guidelines has been established to better connect iwi with the campus.

    The new set of guidelines, called He Aratohu, was formalised earlier this month and underlines the university’s ongoing working relationship with Maori in the project design space — especially in Dunedin, to make the campus more welcoming and inclusive of Maori staff and students.

    The guidelines will be followed by design teams in the planning of the university’s projects on its campuses from Auckland to Invercargill.

    They embed mana whenua values in the design of built environment projects in each region where campus development is planned, with particular attention paid to Dunedin, home to the biggest University of Otago community.

    Present construction projects include the new Te Rangihiroa residential college in Dunedin, the food sciences redevelopment, the Hakitekura academic retreat in Queenstown and a major redevelopment on the Christchurch campus in Te Papa Hauora health precinct.

    University campus development division strategic resource planner Kevin Wood was excited about the guidelines and said they were a "road map" to help the university commit to its obligations under te Tiriti o Waitangi and transform the campus "to a place where iwi can feel at home".

    "We want to celebrate our heritage, our place, our Maori and European culture, and our notable university alumni.

    "Design can be a positive tool to aid development and help achieve better-quality environments by creating great buildings, spaces and places that are distinctive.

    "Positively working with te ao Maori and embedding mana whenua values into design offers up significant opportunities and responds appropriately to the intention of partnership in the Treaty of Waitangi."

    He said the guidelines’ strategic objectives for the future included a greater acknowledgement of the past and future direction for the organisation, allowing Maori students to see themselves and their communities within the university community, helping tell the stories of the land and its people to present and future generations, and creating context in the environment with buildings and developments that are of their place.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter