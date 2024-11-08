Robertson to fund scholarships at Otago University

University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson is dipping into his pocket to pay for a new range of scholarships.

The seven scholarships, worth $7000 each, will be provided annually from 2025 as a supplement to first year students who have already been awarded an Otago equity scholarship, and whose circumstances are such that they would particularly benefit from additional support.

Recipients can put their combined scholarships towards the cost of their residential college accommodation, or as a contribution towards their tuition fees.

“Otago has a range of scholarships and my goal is to support those who have gained another award, but need a bit extra to make it all work,” Mr Robertson said.

Mr Robertson’s role commands an annual salary of $629,000 - $544,843 after accounting for KiwiSaver and the rental of University Lodge in St Leonards.

He hoped the scholarships would provide support to students who have achieved well academically but were in circumstances that meant the cost of coming to Otago might be prohibitive, including students who were the first in their family to go into tertiary education.

“I am really aware of the financial pressures on students and their whānau at this time.

“Along with the cost of living, there are increased costs in studying, and the fees free programme has been shifted to the final year of study.

“I am in a privileged position in terms of my income, and I want to be able to give something to support those who are facing financial barriers.”

The seven commencing students who will receive these scholarships next year have been selected.

“In the past, this group would have been particularly helped by having fees free in their first year. I hope this extra support will make up for not having that this year.

“My goal is to do what I can personally to make sure that a person’s financial situation does not act as a barrier to education.”

The support is in addition to the university’s investment of $45 million in scholarships, while close to $500,000 is committed to the Pūtea Tautoko financial aid fund and the Residential College Relief Fund.

A New Zealand Medical Journal study found that there were significant barriers to students from low socioeconomic backgrounds entering medical school and university.

About 3000 Otago students will receive scholarship support next year, either as commencing undergraduates or postgraduates, or as returning students who hold multi-year scholarships with Otago.

Many more of Otago’s 2025 returning students will also be the past recipients of entrance scholarships.

