Seaweed could treat eczema

To many a millennial, seaweed used to be just a key ingredient in sushi.

But now new research from a recent University of Otago PhD graduate has found it to be an untapped and effective natural source of medication for eczema.

Dr Jamie Kok did her PhD on New Zealand seaweeds, particularly karengo (red seaweed), which was traditionally an important part of the Maori diet because of its high nutritional mix of proteins, fibres and minerals.

"Surprisingly, seaweeds were also used to treat eczema.

"Nonetheless, the popularity of this superfood has dwindled over time due to its distinct fishy odour, which may appear to be a natural repellent.

"But you should never judge a food by its smell, as the saying goes.

"Seaweed remains under-utilised and merely used as sushi wraps.

"I’m fascinated by seaweed as more than just a piece on a dinner plate, but as a plentiful, untapped natural source of new medicines."

Dr Kok said eczema was a common inflammatory skin disorder that affected children worldwide. Symptoms included itchy, red skin on the cheeks, hands and feet.

She was inspired to conduct the research because the disease affected 15% of children and 9% of adolescents in New Zealand, and there was a higher prevalence among young Maori and Pacific New Zealanders.

"Not only does this condition cause pain and discomfort, but it can also have a significant impact on a child’s overall wellbeing.

"For these children and their parents, the situation is further exacerbated by the fact that the standard treatments, such as topical steroids, have intolerable side effects.

"The battle with greasy emollients means that nobody wants to use them."

She believed it was critical to develop new therapies that were safe, effective and pleasant for children.

Her research found seaweed extracts contained an "intriguing" combination of essential fatty acids that inhibit inflammation and counteract allergic responses in skin cells.

The research also got scientists closer to understanding the link between fatty acids and inflammatory processes, particularly the mechanisms that were still poorly understood.

"Additionally, the seaweed extract has also demonstrated the ability to reduce skin barrier leakage by reducing damage to proteins that are responsible for keeping the skin barrier intact."

Ultimately, her goal was to turn these seaweed extracts into a "superior" eczema treatment.

"There’s no pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes — there is no cure for eczema, but a good natural treatment can help alleviate symptoms with few or no side effects, and restore the wellbeing and quality of life of patients and caregivers.

"Notably, this is only one of a plethora of potential applications for seaweed-based drug discovery," she said.

