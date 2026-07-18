Students lay down the law across the ditch

University of Otago law students Roisin McKinlay (left) and Laura Canton celebrate finishing first-equal in a moot competition at the University of Adelaide earlier this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Complicated and arcane Australian tax law proved a breeze for two University of Otago students who demonstrated their mastery of the moot.

Laura Canton and Roisin McKinlay finished first-equal alongside competitors from Adelaide University in the Australian Law Students’ Association conference grand final of the championship moot earlier this week.

All preliminary competitions were held in the Ligertwood building at Adelaide University. The finals of the moot were held at the offices of the Australian Government Solicitor.

The moot involved issues of Australian tax, restitution and constitutional law.

‘‘Throughout the competition we had to argue both sides [applicant and respondent],’’ Ms Canton said.

‘‘In the final round we were against the University of Adelaide, and we appeared as counsel for the respondent. As such, we were trying to argue that the tax was valid and that, even if it was invalid, there were no grounds on which the State should have to return the tax.’’

The pair were surprised at the size of the event: there were 44 competitors from New Zealand and even more from Australia.

They also did not have that much time to prepare.

‘‘The problem question was released mid-way through the Otago exam period, and we began preparing once exams were finished,’’ Ms McKinlay said.

‘‘In total, we had just under two weeks in which to write our written submissions (a written outline of the points we intended to argue), and then a further week and a-half to practise what we intended to say on each point.’’

One of the major learning curves was the stylistic differences between court formalities in Australia and New Zealand, the pair said.

The final was judged by a panel led by the Hon Ian Callinan AC, former Justice of the High Court of Australia.

‘‘We were very fortunate to receive feedback on these differences in early rounds, and to learn from our competitors. For example, the team from Newcastle University kindly took the time to explain how Australian courts dispense with formal citations.’’

Both students were in their final semester at the University of Otago.

However, before they graduate at the end of the year they will be competing in further competitions: Ms Canton will be competing in the New Zealand national moot in August, and Ms McKinlay will be competing in the Criminal Bar Association moot next week.

‘‘We both enjoy participating in moots, and the depth of knowledge you gain in specific areas by doing so.’’

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz