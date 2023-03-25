Students pitch in to clean up quarter

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hundreds of them swarmed Castle St with rubbish bags, brooms and shovels to clean up the vast array of refuse, including maggot-infested rubbish, cans, broken glass, even broken beds.
"I live on Castle St and I wish that people would take better care of it," she said.
"So it’s really good to have an event to make sure that everything does get taken away — especially after St Patrick’s Day, and Flo and O Week."
Miss Crestani died when she was caught in a stairwell pile-up at a Dundas St flat party, in October 2019.
Miss Goldsmith said she started at the university after Sophia’s death, but the incident was still at the forefront of students’ minds.
"It’s good to have an event like this, to clean up and to remember that we need to be safe as well."