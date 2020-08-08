Fulbright awards for 8 Otago graduates

Eight niversity of Otago graduates have been named Fulbright New Zealand award winners, and will study in the United States.

Alice Marsh, Tom Devine, Hamish Prince, Anezka Hoskin and Emily Gordon have received Fulbright Science and Innovation Graduate Awards, and Nathaniel Otley, Ngarangi Haerewa and Laura Mackay have gained Fulbright General Graduate Awards, a spokeswoman said.

The Otago winners will further their study in law, neuroscience, public health, music, geography, genetics, physics and public policy.

Both awards amounted to about $NZ100,000 if the option of a second year of funded study was taken up, a Fulbright New Zealand spokeswoman said.

The Science and Innovation Awards were funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the General Awards jointly by the US and New Zealand Governments.

john.gibb@odt.co.nz