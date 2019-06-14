Fulbright awards for graduates

Henry Benson-Pope is among seven University of Otago graduates who have gained Fulbright graduate awards to undertake further study in the United States.

"It's a pretty amazing opportunity and I'm really excited about it," he said yesterday.

Mr Benson-Pope, formerly of Dunedin, has a bachelor of laws honours degree and a bachelor of arts in politics from Otago and worked as a prosecutor in the Manukau Crown Solicitors Office for the past three and a-half years.

In August he will begin studying for a one-year master of laws degree, specialising in criminal law and human rights at New York University. His study is backed by a $US40,000 Fulbright general travel award.

Dr Marise Stuart grew up in Wairarapa and gained a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery in 2014.

Her science and innovation award provides $40,000 and $30,000, respectively, over two years to enable her to complete a master of medical science degree in global health delivery at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

In the second year of her studies, she will return to Northland, starting a family-linked treatment service to support improved mental health, and to help address some of Northland's "huge health needs", she said.

She would write a Harvard thesis about this, she said.

Bachelor of science honours graduate Carrie Clifford, who grew up in Waikaka and attended Gore High School, is the 2019 recipient of the $40,000 Nga Pae o te Maramatanga award, which will support Otago doctor of philosophy study on "indigenous conceptualisations of child development, mental health, and treatment" at the University of Colorado, in Denver, and Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore.

Hitaua Arahanga-Doyle receives a general award to support his research in the United States, towards an Otago psychology PhD. He will study at Stanford University, in Palo Alto and Northwestern University, in Chicago.

Injy Johnstone, who has a BSc in physical geography, and a LLB honours degree from Victoria University, has received a science and innovation award. She will complete a master of laws degree specialising in natural resources, energy and environmental law at the University of Colorado, in Boulder.

BSc graduate Mitchell Chandler also received a science and innovation award, of up to $US70,000 over two years, to complete a PhD in physical oceanography at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, in San Diego.

Otago medical graduate Dr Oliver Armstrong-Scott also received a science and innovation award to complete a master of public health degree, specialising in global health, at Yale University.