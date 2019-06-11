New dental school building officially opens

The University of Otago's new Dental Clinical Services building was officially opened in Dunedin today.

Vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the building was the largest and most technologically advanced dental school in the world, she told those gathered for the opening ceremony.

"We have been on a bit of a journey for several years."

New Zealand Dental Association chief executive Dr David Crum speaks to the crowd gathered at the opening of Dunedin's new dental school yesterday. PHOTO: PETER McINTOSH

University chancellor Dr Royden Somerville said the opening was a wonderful occasion.

"The status and fine reputation of our Faculty of Dentistry is enhanced with the opening of this splendid national facility.''

The new building is set to replace the Walsh building as the primary care unit and teaching clinic.

The Walsh building is to be refurbished to house research facilities.



A view inside the now-completed clinical services building. Photo: Craig Baxter

The total cost of the project was about $136 million.A time capsule and memorial stone plaque were placed to mark the occasion.

By Samuel Rillstone