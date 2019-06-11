New dental school building officially opens

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The University of Otago's new Dental Clinical Services building was officially opened in Dunedin today.
Vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the building was the largest and most technologically advanced dental school in the world, she told those gathered for the opening ceremony.
"We have been on a bit of a journey for several years."
"The status and fine reputation of our Faculty of Dentistry is enhanced with the opening of this splendid national facility.''
The new building is set to replace the Walsh building as the primary care unit and teaching clinic.
The Walsh building is to be refurbished to house research facilities.
A time capsule and memorial stone plaque were placed to mark the occasion.
By Samuel Rillstone