University of Otago graduands, 1pm ceremony

About 232 people will graduate from the University of Otago in person with qualifications in arts, commerce, education, law, music, teaching and theology in a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 1pm today. A further 124 will graduate in absentia.

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws

Wilson Whare Isaac.

Doctor of Philosophy

Shabana Ali, Dao Quynh Anh, Carsten Dortans, Genzhong He, Onat Isik, Cassandra Jean Joseph, Keran Li, Yoko Mori, Jokotola Toyyebat Omidiji, Osayande Pascal Omondiagbe, Yu Zhang.

Doctor of Musical Arts

Samuel Allan Kris van Betuw: Composition.

Doctor of Business Administration

Wesley Andrew Kukard, Bo Shang, Wayne Yuan Tsien.

Master of Arts

Charlotte Jane Kelso Cook: English, distinction, Morgan John Edwards: Politics, distinction, Abigail Caroline Fox: Psychology, distinction, Kenneth John Hobbs: Peace and Conflict Studies, distinction, Arabella Jean Sinclair-Thompson: Psychology, distinction, Claire Louise Thorrold: Anthropology, distinction, Seth James Knapp Whittington: Philosophy, distinction, Bree Susan Wooller: Anthropology, distinction.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours and Bachelor of Arts

Elizabeth Jane Hooton: Bachelor of Arts Honours: Psychology, first class.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Samuel James Colenso Davey: Philosophy, first class, Sam Robertson Day: Philosophy, first class.

Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce

Luke Henry Charles Tisch.

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce

Anna Elizabeth Thomas.

Bachelor of Arts

Charlie Maddison Abrey, Safa Yousuf Abdullah Al Balushi, Marwa Yousuf Issa Al Farsi, MacKenzie-Lilly Marie Allan, Natasha Maree Allen, Anna Maria Olivia Misa Baird, Jackson McIntyre Ariffin Banks, Ashleigh Emma Beales, Geordie Taituha Bean, Riley Avon Cain, Issac Haki Chadwick, Susanne Elizabeth Crum, Mark William Davies, Yujiao Er, Maole Sei Ha Faletolu, Isabella Magdalene George, Lucan Samuel Gray, Lukas Christian Hakansson, Renee Rosemary Harris, James Wallace Hay, Zachary James Hoffman, Lydia Maura Wilson Knox, Sammuel Josiah Tobias Levave, Natasha Frances Lip, Miracle Malu, Sophia Daisy McKean, Sarah Susan Draupadi McLennan, Isaac John Alexander Myron, Kahe Te Rau O Te Rangi Nakhla, Laura Rose Napper, Hunter Heyward Nelson, Callum Patrick New, Taylor Joseph O’Leary, Alisha Irfan Patel, Ruby Ellen Hope Perkins, Madison Rae Reedy, Bella Grace Sinclair, Madison Emily Slater, Matthew Finley Richard Staples, Eden Melle Sturlan, Rory Daniel Christopher Tarpley, Abbiegail-Isabellarose Tevaga, Zak Emerson Thomas, Pyper Grace Turner, Rosa Berry Vaughan, Te Ngaru Hamish Te Rauriki Wehi, Rapata Mataio Neha Upokoina Wiki-Cummings, William Alfred Woodall, Kaitlyn-Rose Christiana Zaharia.

Master of International Development and Planning and Postgraduate Diploma in Arts Subjects

Fraser Clarke Purves: Master of International Development and Planning: credit; Postgraduate Diploma in Arts Subjects: Geography, credit.

Master of International Development and Planning

Claire Elizabeth Allan, distinction, Libby Margaret Christophers, distinction.

Master of International Studies

Mathew Abraham, credit, Hazel Elvina Athena Combs, distinction, Lilli Hannah Scott, distinction, Luke Thomas Tatley, credit.

Master of Peace and Conflict Studies

Timothy Ivan Clarke, distinction.

Master of Planning

Georgia Kate Alston, credit, Bailee Jackie Eastlake, distinction, Rachel Brigitte Finlayson, distinction, Khaylm Marshall, distinction, Samuel Nicholas O’Brien, distinction, Jonty Mark Wispinski, distinction.

Master of Politics

Brock Lance Robert Anderson, distinction, Naomi Rose Ashby-Ryan, credit, Virginia Maya Jean Ellis-Kirifi, distinction, Annabelle Kate Johnston, distinction, Catherine George Ryan, distinction, Liam Yannick Schwarz, distinction.

Bachelor of Music

Nathan James Calver (endorsed Performance and Music Production), Nima Haghdoust (endorsed Composition).

Bachelor of Performing Arts

Masin Pouwhare Tapu Kewene-Masina, Kayla Lyn Sullivan.

Master of Teaching and Learning

Lauren Ashley Carr (endorsed Secondary Education), distinction, Tarryn Frances Clark (endorsed Secondary Education), distinction, Molly June Devine (endorsed Secondary Education), distinction, Maxwell Douglas Riddle (endorsed Secondary Education), distinction.

Bachelor of Teaching

Charlotte Anna Armstrong Homan (endorsed Primary Education), Harrison Taylor Jolly (endorsed Primary Education), Gemma Ashlee Owen (endorsed Primary Education).

Master of Education and Learning

Alison Warden Bromley, distinction, Anna Katrena Hailes (endorsed Leadership), distinction, Garth Himiona Powell, distinction, Afshan Rani, distinction.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours and Bachelor of Arts

Charlotte Elizabeth Dickie: Bachelor of Laws Honours: first class, Mira Johanna Higham Neuman: Bachelor of Laws Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours and Bachelor of Science

Georgia Elizabeth Jetta Barclay: Bachelor of Laws Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts

Chloe Gwen Almey, Georgia Kate Blockley, Victoria Louise Brown, Sarah Madeleine Cochrane, Sarah Jade Herlihy, Jessica Maree Latimer, Courtney Georgia Martin, Liam Paul O’Brien, Grace Louise Piddington, Rosalind MacDonald Sinclair.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science

Amelia Lauren Isabelle Masters, Julia Kate Moyle.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce

Annabelle Elizabeth Alloo, Loretta Teresa Champion, Lucy Helen Harding, Richard William Sasse, Georgia Rose Woodley.

Bachelor of Laws

Abby Pamela Brownlie, Harrison Isaac Croy, Abhishek Gokulan Koormanthara, Georgia Jane Ross, Daniel Aiden Whitburn.

Bachelor of Science

Manu Aviel Henderson.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Liliolevanu Victoria Lesa.

Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Theology

Lilly Anne Downing.

Bachelor of Commerce

Abdulrahman Sameer M Ali, Adibah Najihah Amin, Francesca Bella Archibald, William James Armstrong, Ameera Yasmine Binti Azlan, Nur Ainul Najwa Binti Azmi, Esther Zadie Bannerman-Oxley, Tongxuan Bei, James Higashi Benington, Oliver Michael Archie Benson, Danielle Lorna Bertling, Nicholas Aron Brosnahan, Angus Carl Burling, Ngan Thi Hoang Cao, Amalia Nadirah Che Hazman Shane, Natalie May Clearwater, Te Ngaio Valdemar Cleave, Jesse Wynn Diphoorn, Phillipa Jane Margaret Dold, Liam Martin Douglas, Sam Ferguson Duncan, Alquen Jr Bolado Duran, Farah Qayoom Gilani, Michael John Harley, Mina Hayashi, Penny Louise Gwynneth Johnson, Tess Abigail Johnstone, Calum Arthur Jones, Ethan Victor Kelland, John Joseph Whittle Kennerley, Nurin Irdina Binti Khairul Hisham, Rio Joseph LancasterBartlett, Jiaxin Li, Keishon Ronald Lynch, Logan Marshall, Cameron Daniel McGeorge, Kathleen Irene McGilbert, Ben Andrew Sanderson Mirams, Oscar Harry Murrell, Son Hoang Nguyen, Nurul Aina Binti Nizar, Nawwar Maryam Nor Hakim, Jessica Jacqueline Paddon, Matthew Joel Proffit, Katie Grace Ratahi, Laila Nur Baraqah Binti Rosdi, Nur Diana Binti Rozaini, Gurleen Kaur Sandhu, Vaivasa Junior Lorenzo Sanele, Ziyi Shao, Jackson William Shields, Harry Bruce Simpson, Fenton Alexander Speers, Jemima Jane Hildebrand Stevens, Tyra Lee Styles, Minsoo Suh, Jireh Maluina Tamapua, Emily Virginia Tedjojuwono, Earl Christian Cabusas Tumabini, Ungku Haziqah Aminah Binti Ungku Abdul Rahman, Oliver Samuel Whiley, Zeyu Zhang.

Master of Business Administration

Ting Li, Campbell James Miller, Zilin Zhang.

Master of Business Data Science

Thomas Francis Dean, distinction, Kodie Genea Vincent, distinction, Tomohito Yokote, distinction.

Master of Economics

Ezra Barson-Mclean, distinction.

Master of Entrepreneurship

Shirley Clare Perry, distinction.

Rhiannon Harding Williams, distinction.

Master of International Business

Ahren Rene Koreman-Smit, distinction.

Master of Sustainable Business

Leena Tirrul, distinction.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Jordyn Monique Sue Chin, Peti Te Rangimarie Chloe Theresa Cooper-Slade, Mackenzee Lisa Dolbel, Ryan James Kidd, Louis Peter Magalogo, Tara Yvonne McNally, Caitlin May Smith, Sasha Hannah Tanner.

Bachelor of Arts and Commerce

Bradley Joshua Hartnell.

Bachelor of Commerce and Science

Anton Lewis Hine, Elizabeth Meriel Van Harselaar, Phillip Daniel Vedder.

Diploma in Theology

Rachael Lynn Masterton.

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Wenwen Yan.

Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Health

Gillian Rufaro Musuka.

Postgraduate Diploma in Bioethics and Health Law

Lesley Davies, credit.

Diploma for Graduates

Naquita Joy Cross (endorsed Anthropology), Jessica Leigh Curline (endorsed Sociology).

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Mohammad Badi’ Husni Al Haj Eid, Reni Binti Polus, Hizkia Respatiadi, Hsueh-Yu Tseng.

Doctor of Education

Alexander Kirk.

Master of Arts

Lawrence Donald Redmond Brett: History, credit, Lyndon Mark Dearlove: Geography, Arnold Chi Hai Dinh: Philosophy, credit, Jeronimo Gregolini Pucci: Philosophy, distinction, Danielle Lomas: Geography, distinction, Jeffrey Allan Roger: History, Belinda Kaye Tuari: Indigenous Development/He Kura Matanui, credit.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Hugh James Michael Brosnahan: Philosophy, first class, Tracy Leigh Somerfield: Psychology, first class.

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce

Richard Andrew Stobart.

Bachelor of Arts

Sophie Katherine Bagot Jewitt, Harrison Anthony Ta-Unga Bruce, Alex Robert Burns, Charlotte Alexandra Cameron, Alexander James Counsell, Jahlena Crofskey-Rayner, Kieran Francis de Ruyter, Olivia Grace Isobella Earlly, Thomas Sebastian Evans, Joshua Samuel Gibson, Sharon Alison Jensen, Angelina Kosenko, James Rawei Light, Anna Heiberg Macdonald, Autumn Emma Marshall, Layla Raine Mason-McKerrow, James Michael Finny McConchie, Andrew Angus McIlvanney, Mia Karin McNamara, Aidan Peter Murdoch, Rudi Nicholas Murray-Pyle, Jarvis Michael Penn, Madeleine Pittar, Isaak Reid, Anna Frances Bragan Riddle, Emma Veronica Samuels, Helen Shrimpton, Elliott James Thorpe, Anna Magdalena Louise Van Os, Harrison James Robert Voice, Anna Elizabeth Nolan Wallace, James William Young.

Master of International Studies

Laura Ellen Millis, credit.

Master of Peace and Conflict Studies

Timothy Huia Bramley, distinction, John Philip Hein Htet, distinction.

Master of Planning

Marissa Pari Kelderman, distinction, Aabhas Moudgil, credit.

Master of Politics

Kate Sarah Lambert, distinction, Marewa Manaia Taiepa Shields, distinction, Olivia Rose Woodham, distinction.

Bachelor of Music

Cody Shion Jowsey (endorsed Music Production), Sol Isaac Wyatt (endorsed Composition and Music Production).

Bachelor of Theology

Hamish Andrew Dobbie (endorsed Christian Thought and History).

Master of Indigenous Studies

Manutangirua Anaru PapuniIles, credit.

Master of Teaching and Learning

Ruth Evans (endorsed Secondary Education), credit, Jack William Gilmore (endorsed Secondary Education), credit, Joshua Kent Hansen (endorsed Secondary Education), Angus John Harrison Kininmonth-Weir (endorsed Secondary Education), credit, Jonathon George Walkinshaw (endorsed Primary Education), credit.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours and Bachelor of Arts

Fergus James Rowan Wheen Keiller: Bachelor of Laws Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts

Oliver James Charters Balle.

Bachelor of Laws

Sean Edmund Donnelly Hughes, Mitchell William Rogers, Tara Jane Sincock, Andrew Maarten Wierda.

Bachelor of Commerce

Briar Rose Auckram, Ruoshu Cai, Zhuoyan Chen, Nicholas Ronald Cooke, Benjamin James Dickie, Blake Peter Dowman, Om Dev Gupta, Liam Patrick Houlihan, Benedict John Kyle, Priyanka Rajasheikran, Adam Newton Richardson, Yasheek Vyaughn Rosario, Amanda Eva Ross, Caitlyn Ellen Smith, Chuankai Wang, Shenghao Zhang, Wei Zhao.

Master of Business Administration

Warren John Luxton.

Master of Business Data Science

Penghui Zhao, distinction.

Master of International Business

Emma Grace Innes, distinction.

Master of Sustainable Business

Claire Patricia Dooney, distinction, Finn Alexander Lawson, distinction.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Thomas Martin Mercer Albert, Alana Claire Gavin-Pearce.

Postgraduate Diploma in Theology

David Harold Whitaker: Pastoral Studies, distinction, Jeremy David Woods: Pastoral Studies, distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in FaithBased Leadership and Management

Andrew Shanon Lloyd Wilson, distinction.

Diploma in Theology

Katie Patricia Humphrey, Fergus Robert Keith, Claudette Anne Wilkinson.

Postgraduate Diploma in Commerce

Mukund Bhageria: Marketing Management.

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Zinan Lin, Hemopereki Hoani Elwin Simon, Lianting Tang, Mengmeng Wang.

Diploma for Graduates

Jonathan Warner Allen (endorsed Education), Katherine Emma Hook (endorsed Information and Communications Technology), Susan Claire LeBuffe (endorsed English), Jessica Elen Roylands (endorsed Anthropology), Samuel Ross Taylor Tovey (endorsed Christian Thought and History), Caleb James Seth Whelan.

Postgraduate Certificate in Executive Management

Darren Jeffery Bowler, Nigel Paul Brook, Lynette Wendy Crosson, Cameron Roger Grylls, Darren Kenneth Gussey, Michael Nicholas Manning, Peter O’Shea, Paul Graham Radden, Anthony Graham Sealey, Simon Andrew Smith, Aaron Bryan Summerhays, Robert John Torrance, Daniel Karl Van Hoppe.

Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education

Estelle Louise Jaine (endorsed Clinical Education).