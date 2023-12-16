University of Otago graduands, 4pm ceremony

There are two University of Otago graduation ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall this afternoon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

More than 370 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in the arts, education and science in a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 4pm. A further 102 graduands will graduate in absentia.

Doctor of Philosophy

Sara Ahmed, Anna Margaret Askerud, Patrick Bartosch, Long Chen, Oluwatobi Nnaemeka Eboda, Hannah Claire Gordon, Hayley Marie Green, Jessica Elise Harte, Matthew Bruce Adams Higgins, Lamia Khaled Hussein Elmahdy Hassan Ismail, Anushika Udyani Kariyawasam Kariyawasam Hewa Mannage, Marissa Fiona Le Lec, Pascale Lubbe, Gretel Sylvia Major, Howard William Roha Maxwell, David Mayo Munoz, Neve Helena McLean, Timothy Robert Millar, Leighton James Payne, Estelle Margaret Peyroux, Edward Nicholas Randal, Sankalita Ray Das, Jessica Renate Schalburg-Clayton, Margaretha Liliana Situmorang, Victoria Jane Sugrue, Emma Kate Chandler Symonds, Christopher Richard Veitch, Helen Elizabeth Viggers, Natalie Joan Elizabeth Waller, Shakeel Waqqar, Jessika Anne Wise.

Doctor of Education

Daniel John Pratt, Jocelyn Louise Springthorpe.

Master of Arts (Thesis)

Franz van Beusekom: Geography, with distinction, Lars van Beusekom: Education.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Tafa Tuputau Tafa Laulu: Sociology, second class (Division I).

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Performing Arts

Katrina Isobel Sperling Closs.

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Applied Science

India Irene Quedley.

Bachelor of Arts

Samantha Ella Faherty, Jordyn Latisha Jessie Katipa-Martin, Max Victor Gray Lough, Benjamin Adrian Parkin, Marise Rossouw, Mia Maree Schiphorst, Charlotte Patricia Sherriff, Logan Thomas Smith, Master of Teaching and Learning, Timothy Charles Adler (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit, Ciara Rose Foggin (endorsed in Primary Education), with credit, Kevin Anthony McLaughlin (endorsed in Secondary Education), with distinction, Ayesha Samreen (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit.

Bachelor of Teaching

Olivia Kate Margaret Acklin (endorsed in Primary Education), Piper Sian Adams (endorsed in Primary Education), Lucy Engelina Armstrong (endorsed in Primary Education), Emma Sian Ashton (endorsed in Primary Education), Timothy Donald Phillipps Barham (endorsed in Primary Education), Abigail Brenda Barton (endorsed in Primary Education), Taylor Cresswell Baughan (endorsed in Primary Education), Brooke Eileen Bennie (endorsed in Primary Education), Ruby Leanne Borland Fraser (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Mieneke Elizabeth Burns (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Olivia Grace Burns (endorsed in Primary Education), Duncan Ryan Cameron (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Ella-Rose Antionette Capil (endorsed in Primary Education), Hei Yu Annsen Chan (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Isabelle Emily Rowena Clementson (endorsed in Primary Education), Gus Zambezi Cope (endorsed in Primary Education), Julia Kate Coppens (endorsed in Primary Education), Olivia Hope Culbert (endorsed in Primary Education), Tia Tuahine Cullen (endorsed in Primary Education), Kaleb Fabian De Groot-Green (endorsed in Primary Education), Olivia Hope Docherty (endorsed in Primary Education), Esta Alana Downing (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Jacob Thomas Downing (endorsed in Primary Education), Tait Jane Duncan (endorsed in Primary Education), Meila Ally Reid Eades (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Kaiya Sylvia Mele Edwards (endorsed in Primary Education), Jessica Grace Fairbairn (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Mikayla Rose Ferguson (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Olivia Margaret Firmin (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Rachel Elizabeth Flintoff (endorsed in Primary Education), Olivia Grace Franklin (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Natasha Maree Joy Freeman (endorsed in Primary Education), Evangeline Rose Freeth (endorsed in Primary Education), Sophie Maree Giggins-Brown (endorsed in Primary Education), Josie Grace Gillions (endorsed in Primary Education), Jordan Connor Goodall (endorsed in Primary Education), Kirti Gounder (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Amber Nicole Grantham (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Genevieve Dana Mary Katherine Greenwood (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Sarah Elizabeth Hardy (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Mckenzie May Garnett Heaslip (endorsed in Primary Education), Markie Paris Marie Highsted (endorsed in Primary Education), Janelle Rose Horrell (endorsed in Primary Education), Meg Isabella Huffadine (endorsed in Primary Education), Emma Kate Hutton (endorsed in Primary Education), Hayden John Jackson (endorsed in Primary Education), Holli Brooke Kennedy (endorsed in Primary Education), Madison Louise Davie Kinnane (endorsed in Primary Education), Tia Knierum-Te Ahuru (endorsed in Primary Education), Campbell James Landrebe (endorsed in Primary Education), Cameron Alistair Livingstone (endorsed in Primary Education), Jason Mark Macdonald (endorsed in Primary Education), Skye Faith March (endorsed in Primary Education), Madison Kaye McArthur (endorsed in Primary Education), Thomas Gordon McCabe (endorsed in Primary Education), Cailyn Eve McConnell (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Hannah Rose McCulloch (endorsed in Primary Education), Nelia Elana McDowall (endorsed in Primary Education), Kyra Nicole McEntyre (endorsed in Primary Education), Abigail Maree McKay (endorsed in Primary Education), Zoe Lee McKillop (endorsed in Primary Education), Josie Honor McPhail (endorsed in Primary Education), Georgia Grace Middlemiss (endorsed in Primary Education), Jorja Coral Mineur (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Olivia Caitlyn Moore (endorsed in Primary Education), Emma Jane Murphy (endorsed in Primary Education), Thuy Quynh Nguyen (endorsed in Primary Education), Gemma Nancy Nicholl (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Chelsea Elizabeth O’Connell (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Caitlin Rose O’Neill (endorsed in Primary Education), Emily Michelle Orange (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Emerald Ashley Ottley (endorsed in Primary Education), Lily Jade Patrick-Duncan (endorsed in Primary Education), Shelby Anne Peacock (endorsed in Primary Education), Summer Louise Phillips (endorsed in Primary Education), Angela Rosalie Pierce (endorsed in Primary Education), Gemma Antje Prins (endorsed in Primary Education), Emma Grace Pritchard (endorsed in Primary Education), Pania Sally Tracey Ratima (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Maxine Amy Raynes (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Summer Alecia Melinda Richards (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Caitlin Leigh ROBB (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Evelyn Florence Robertson (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Sydney Morgan Robertson (endorsed in Primary Education), Lexiarna Renee Russell (endorsed in Primary Education), Emma Bernadette Ryan (endorsed in Primary Education), Hope Angelica Sandall (endorsed in Primary Education), Mackenzie Paige Saville (endorsed in Primary Education), Georgia May Skinner Shaw (endorsed in Primary Education), Zoe Caroline Smith (endorsed in Primary Education), Jingya Su (endorsed in Primary Education), Caitlin Lee Taylor (endorsed in Primary Education), Danielle Taylor (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Jordana Leigh Taylor (endorsed in Primary Education), Danielle Theron (endorsed in Primary Education), Brayden James Thomas (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Samantha Alice Thomas (endorsed in Primary Education), Brianna Lee Thomson (endorsed in Early Childhood Education), Olivia Grace Tobin (endorsed in Primary Education), Kaytlin Laura Pauline Tomlins (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Laura Erin Vaughan (endorsed in Primary Education), Chenell Christina Val-Marie Waihape (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao, Rua)), Chevarna Rose Walker (endorsed in Primary Education), Millie Jo Walker (endorsed in Primary Education), Angus Fletcher Ottrey Webster (endorsed in Primary Education), Arielle Rose Wilkes (endorsed in Primary Education), Samantha Kate Willers (endorsed in Primary Education), Harriet Kate Willis (endorsed in Primary Education), Ella Paige Yeo (endorsed in Primary Education).

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts

Mitchell Scott Evans.

Bachelor of Laws

Nicole Sarah Serong.

Master of Science

Isabella Mia Beamish Chemis: Neuroscience, with distinction, Hazel Eva Smith: Neuroscience, with distinction, Holly Elizabeth Stewart: Psychology, with distinction.

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Natasha Ellen Drummy: Genetics, first class.

Bachelor of Science and Diploma for Graduates

Kya Brontin Wharepouri, Cynthia Zhou: Diploma for Graduates (endorsed in Human Resource Management).

Bachelor of Science

Shaquille Rashid Bin Azrul Rashid, James Jon Ballantine, Mikaela Leanne Bohnenn, Grace Elizabeth Carver, Jimmy Ariki Daamen, Renzie Mairel Marayo Ege, Matthew Hamish Gilder, Olivia Rose Goddard, Tamra Lee Grant, Abbie Hope Emily Harrison, Hayden Denison Johnson, William McEwan Johnstone, Jyothis Maria Jose, Lara Grace Milne, Chrystie Jade Shania Mountain, Alice Mary Price, Matthew James Ayson Pyper, Jordan Urwin-Thompson, Tasmyn Penny White, Sophie Lily Wilson, Huynita Kei Wong, Alex James Wright.

Bachelor of Applied Science with Honours and Bachelor of Applied Science

Kim Lishan De Vantier: Bachelor of Applied Science with Honours: Environmental Management, first class.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Kenya Skye Ashcroft, Emily Jane Bull, Kate Emma Liddell Caradus, Maia Christine Cavanagh, Quinn Lange Childs, Enrico Luis Lavilla Condino, Antony George Corbett, Sienna Olive Evans, Yoshiki James Ferry, Francesca Rose Tui Florence, Han Li Andrew Goh, Abby Renee Grech, Olivia Guildford, Sara Marie Harding, Angus Edwin Henderson, Lia Ruth Heremia, Amy Pearl Hislop, Samantha Nicole Hobbs, Annabelle Jessica Hughes, Georgina Catherine Jolly, Arvin Henare Keith, Harrison William Kroos, Jada Chanel Colleen Lambert, Abigail Elizabeth Lemmon, Sarah Alexandra Marriott, Sam Edward McCullough, Kirsten Elizabeth McInnes, Hannah Nicole McKinnon, Levi Dallas Mennell, Bryn Harry Moloney, Emma Jane Newson, Michelle Papp, Nikita Jordan Peters, Rakshith Krishna Nanda Gopal Ponnuchetty, Daniel Petko Prvanov, Hannah Christina Smith, Zoe Gabrielle Louisa Smith, Ariana Kahlil Sutton, Kellan Samuel Taylor, Sarah Anais Leigh Taylor, Casey Thomas Thwaites, Benjamin Peter Verheijen, Zeke James Weston-Webb, Mia Ellen Theresa Wright.

Bachelor of Surveying

Cameron Grant Johnstone, Myra Belle Minsundu Mojigoh, Herman Wei, Daniel Danlong Wu, with credit.

Master of Health Sciences

Suzanne Marie Arnold, with distinction, Paul John Kelly (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)), with credit, Michelle Anne Smith (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)), with credit, Yijue Wang (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)), with credit.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

Ma Althea Ilaiel Teves Acuin, Joseph David Baird, Meghana Bandlamudi, Hineani-Au-Rangi Campbell-Collier, Fariba Deljo, Gabriella Elizabeth Gray, Elise Marie Horneman, Charlotte Sophia Idiens, Amelie Eletia Atarangi Laing, Madison Ellen May Lucas, Rahania Lee-Marie MacDonald, Alissa Kristylle Mackay, Anais Christina Maclennan, Alexandra Elena Martinez, Tabera Kinaua Belinda Mwea, Kaitlyn Rose Payne, Lauren Louise Pluck, Hira Qadeer, Arie Renner, Cheyanne Rose, Carissa Julia Sanders, Emily-Jean Schmidt-Grant, Sophie Alice Rae Sullivan, Danielle Rose Sunitsch, Keimarire Tibble-Brown, Samuel Barton Yorston.

Master of Biomedical Sciences

Alexandra Christine Stewart (endorsed in Functional Human Biology), with distinction.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours and Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Brenna Kim Ming Ji Leong: Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours: Functional Human Biology, first class, Meilinda Kuan San Lim: Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours: Functional Human Biology, first class, Emily Elizabeth Anne Lott: Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours: Reproduction, Genetics and, Development, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours

Hannah May Barnsley: Functional Human Biology, first class, Angelina Marian Dawson: Drugs and Human Health, first class, Devon Alice Gamble: Reproduction, Genetics and Development, first class, Olivia Kate Gray: Infection and Immunity, first class, Alycia Marie Kinns: Functional Human Biology, first class, Sascha Lee Moltschaniwskyj: Infection and Immunity, first class, Bertie Hamilton Purkiss: Reproduction, Genetics and Development, first class, Dihini Sesadi Herath Ranmadugala: Infection and Immunity, second class (Division I), Katya Annalise Sewell: Drugs and Human Health, first class, Polina Shevchuk: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Zsaleya Vaihana Sword-Tua: Reproduction, Genetics and Development, first class, Jessica Katie Thomas: Reproduction, Genetics and Development, first class, Sarah Jean Wallace: Infection and Immunity, first class, Bochen Zhu: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Camlyn Kathleen Allen, Mathew James Anscombe, Madelaine Poppy Ashworth, Ianah Rae Clarice Guasch Bitac, Chanel Jordan Anne Brocherie, Amy Alexandra Brown, Jack Ngati-a-hau Carter, Kayla Nicole Coyne, Tessa Hope Dodson, Lisa Jayne Eckhold, Alita Sierra Fern, Blake Malcolm Forward, Varenica Gunawan, Amelia Jane Haller, Katie Rochelle Heads, Bonnie Huang, Mitchelle Ropafadzo Kwangwari, Ethan Lih Jiun Lau, Charlotte Joan Lynch, Grace Frances Lynch, Heather Jane Miller, Gareth Gordon Murray, Jamie Henry Ogilvie, Naomi Alba Ononibaku, Annelies Emily Orme, Zara Phoenix Patterson, Aimee Charlotte Puckey, Eleanor Grace Reith, Holly May Riddick, Sacha Rose Riddle, Ciara Rachel Rodenburg, Jasmine Saghafifar, Caitlin Rose Sanders, Philippa Katharina Schaefer, Catherine Claire Schwabe, Renee Louise Shields, Jazmine Leigh Silapan, Abigail Lora Rose Swanson, Iris Avriele Regalado Talabucon, Kleff Tan, Ella Jade Taylor, Kaiwen Wei, Harry Joesph Williamson, Maya Sonya Woodward-Leth.

Master of Advanced Nursing Practice

Meryl Jineen Sharp, with credit.

Master of Nursing Science

Elizabeth Miriam Blake, with distinction, Roan Joy Alfeche Democrito, with credit, David James Diaper, with credit, Tenacie Moana Evans, with distinction, Lobna Farouk Sidrak Falestine, with credit, Catherine Maree Hooker, with credit, Keeley Rachel Hughes, with distinction, Georgia Briar Jurasovich, Melanie Yballe Migallos, with credit, Madison Isabella Brettargh Montgomerie, with distinction, Cassandra Mae Rowlandson, with distinction, Amber Jane Scott, with credit, Elizabeth Greer Tennent, with credit, Jenna Maree Trelease, with credit.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Mikaela Cathryn Kirk.

Master of Higher Education

Hana’ Ahmad Mohammad Sha’sha’a (endorsed in Educational Technology), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science

Katelyn Mary-Rose McIntyre: Sport, Exercise and Health, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Roberto Jr. Espejon Ang, with credit, Sherri Vivienne Ball (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), with credit, Natasha Anne Barnett (endorsed in Occupational Health), with distinction, John Patrick Billings, Savinesh Chand, with credit, Bryan Kalaw Dimen (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Rose-Antoinette Gilbert (endorsed in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport), with credit, Kathleen Anne Uminga Go-Baird (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Charleston Pujalte Grageda (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Vanessa Anne Knowles (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction, Ruifang Kong, with credit, Hollie Collette Kooman, Natalie Elizabeth McLean (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Hannah Katie McLeod, with credit, Natalie Sonia Seymour (endorsed in Nursing), Arvie Jan Liriel Valencia (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Pamela Helen Vera.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Technology

Samantha Melanie Brown (endorsed in Cardiology), with distinction, Theresa Jane Candy (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Bioethics and Health Law

Christine Tracey Hemmings, with distinction.

Diploma for Graduates

Lufilufi Efarina Judy Sititi (endorsed in Education).

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Martin Philippe Forbes, Mandira Katuwal, Wei Luo, Mireya Mercedes Montano Orozco, Berivan Temiz, Stephanie Toepfer, Greta Rose Webb.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Raven Kahawai August: Psychology, first class, Jacob Malcolm Cone: English, first class, Oskar Henry Primbs: Sociology, first class, Eva Alexandre Werry: Anthropology, first class.

Bachelor of Arts

Ruby Christiana Dyke, Anna Louise Thompson.

Bachelor of Music with Honours

Maxwell Henry Easingwood Freeman: Composition, first class.

Bachelor of Theology with Honours

James Patrick Reynolds: Christian Thought and History, first class.

Bachelor of Theology

Andrew Simon Clark, Amilie Jayne Taylor Paynter (endorsed in Christian Thought and History), Luke John Paynter (endorsed in Christian Thought and History).

Master of Teaching and Learning

Kylie Nicole Johnston (endorsed in Secondary Education), with credit.

Bachelor of Teaching

Emma Jane Hurley (endorsed in Primary Education), Maihi Stefan Ehaka Parkinson (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)), Destiny Starr Schmidt (endorsed in Primary Bicultural Education (Te Pōkai Mātauranga o Te Ao Rua)).

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Hannah Lucy Lane: Psychology, first class, Tane Allen Whitehead: Sport, Exercise and Health, first class.

Bachelor of Science

Libby Jane Abbott, Reem F H A Alqallaf, Blair David Ellett, William James Pope Gould, Fenna Rixt Holmes, Georgia Holly McKendry, Mehara Tamashi Salpadoru, Poppy Leah Wyndham, Bachelor of Applied Science, Nazera Ibrahim, Put Suthisrisinlpa, Bachelor of Surveying, Lu Wang.

Master of Health Sciences

Olivia Rose Coady (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

Brock Andrew Dale, Samara Kate Scholten, Snehil Srijan.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours

Emma Megan Brook: Drugs and Human Health, first class, Greer Isabel Campbell: Reproduction, Genetics and Development, first class, Jasmine Ellen Curtis: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Sarah Elizabeth Du Toit: Infection and Immunity, first class, Rose Jeannie Harper: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Emma Rose Dantzer Kloss: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Scarlett Anne Neilson: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Rebekah Louise Whitehead: Nutrition and Metabolism in Human Health, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Jessica Lee Macdonald.

Master of Advanced Nursing Practice

Ilona Jane Killeen, with distinction.

Master of Nursing Science

Ilaben Vipulkumar Jatakiya, Karl William Mulholland, with credit.

Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science

Shunhua Ding.

Postgraduate Diploma in Theology

Jessica Toni Hall: Christian Thought and History, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science

Jasmine Kaur Sahota: Neuroscience, with distinction, Sevanaia Matana Masara Seeto: Genetics, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Matha Thay: Bioengineering, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Jessica Marie Churcher (endorsed in Nursing), Mary Jane Foley (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Carlie Heath (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction, Mia Leigh Kirkwood (endorsed in Mental Health), with credit, Taylor Pearson (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Ellenah Prentice (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction, Muneera Salam (endorsed in Nursing), Dana Maree Sorensen (endorsed in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport), with distinction, Lisa Marie Yelverton, with distinction, Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Technology, Jordan Kelsey Woodward (endorsed in Cardiology), with credit, Postgraduate Diploma in Sport and Exercise Medicine, Louisa Caroline Barter, with distinction, Tanya Keough, with distinction, Bianca Kashini Sarah Prendergast, with distinction, Thomas Gilbert Scowcroft, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Bioethics and Health Law

Ronald Andrew Linton, with credit.

Diploma for Graduates

Michelle Yew-Chien Hsu (endorsed in Biblical Studies), Josie Simmonds (endorsed in Anthropology).

Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Science

Lois Anne Jocson Manansala: Advanced Nutrition Practice.

Postgraduate Certificate in Health Sciences

Joanne Maurie Agua Azcona (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Michele Marie Bradnock (endorsed in Forensic Mental Health), Ashleigh Elle Brenssell (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Maria Kathryn Browne (endorsed in Perinatal Mental Health), Robin Renz Ronquillo Buan (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Emily Rebekah Clarke (endorsed in Occupational Health), Andrew Glenn Conner (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Cenelyn Mecy Drew (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Jessica Anne Haar (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Kirsty Ngaire Maree Hunter (endorsed in Nursing (Primary Health Care)), Brooke Marguerite Johnson (endorsed in Forensic Mental Health), Douglas Stewart Mackie (endorsed in Occupational Health), Merlin Mathew (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Emma Clare Maw (endorsed in Human Nutrition), Bridget Marie Moulder (endorsed in Forensic Mental Health), Victoria Louise Muchmore (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Mary Lou Olaivar-Caoyonan (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Ilona Schrijvers (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Jodi Merrion Scott (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Minu Mary Sebastian (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Pratistha Singh (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), Karen Abing Soliba (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Sian Isabel Sunckell (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Renee Margaret Blair Tomlinson (endorsed in Human Nutrition), Rachel Mae Toth (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Elizabeth Ruth Troughton (endorsed in Mental Health), Emma Jayne Wakefield (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Asha Samantha Wettasinghe (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), Janelle Louise Wilton (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)).