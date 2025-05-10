University of Otago graduands, 4pm ceremony

A previous University of Otago graduation parade makes its way along George St. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

In a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 4pm today, 307 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in subjects including medicine, science, arts, law and commerce. Another 484 will graduate in absentia.

Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws

David James Paterson.

Doctor of Philosophy and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Marcus Bryce Ground.

Doctor of Philosophy

Tyla Imogen Alexander, Clare Elizabeth Aspinall, Sakiusa Cabe Baleivanualala, Solomon Gurmu Beka, Shuva Bhowmik, Alex Finn Bohles, Celine Camon, Wey Qi Chin, Judy Ann Munoz Cocadiz, Sarah Louisa Crellin, Mona Mohammed AbdelFattah Zaki Elbalshy, Ayodele Oluwaseyi Fakoya, Tamara Glyn, Amy Georgia Jones, Zara Ruth Leah Mansoor, Mohammed Abdelaziz Mohammed Moharram, Holly Rose Pinkney, Donna Michelle Ritchie, Oka Popo Alapati William Robert Sanerivi, Joshua Michael Scadden, Marnijina Moore Shannon, Hazel Margarita Joy Sisson, Isabelle Marie Swearingen, Shay-Ruby Wickham, Louise Katherine Wilsdon.

Doctor of Clinical Dentistry

Yongping Chen: Prosthodontics.

Bachelor of Laws with honours and Bachelor of Arts

Rebecca Roimata Bridgman: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Kaitlin Jane Burden: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Gus Maling Coates: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Ingrid May Corbett: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Madison Blanche Kilworth: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Josephine Maia Ripley: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Rose Catherine Siebuhr: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Mia Rachel Ann Warman: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Elena Josephine Winstanley: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Amy Xie: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with honours and Bachelor of Science

Ronan Vincent McCready Comeskey: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Eve Gabor: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Alessandra Magdalena Monaghan: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Lydia Harriet Munro: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Emma Marion Neale: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Emily Maria Stewart: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with honours and Bachelor of Commerce

Emily Katharine Chappell Everitt: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Emily Kate Hernon: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Samuel Connor Hewson: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Joel William Molloy: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class, Hugh Arnold Lewis Morrison: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with honours

Lily Bella Bosley, first class, Zoe Elizabeth Kellam, first class, Eva Grace McIlhinney, first class, Donald Cameron McIntosh, first class.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts

Isobel Maria Angland, Henry Hugo Saxton Baigent, Winter Grace Cambridge Brown, Michelle Anna Bruce, Annabel Rose Zohrab Coates, Anna Jane Coomber, Emma Caitlin Cornhill, Ada Olive Dolly Duffy, Matthew Seymour Acland Gualter, Emily Jane Hill, Georgia Emmanuelle Jackson, Stephen James Jannink, Madeline Challis Kerr, Declan Robert Lynch, Emily Jane McCrostie, Ashley McLean Mills, John Franco Morgan, Jessica Josephine Musgrove, Jemima Francis O’Sullivan Heyward, Georgia Patricia Ramsay, Emily Margaret Rich, Pippa Saunders, Graeme Ross Scobie, Carmel Antonia Scott, Meredith Grace Seeto, Grace Jessie Shaw, Rajin Singh-Sandhu, Adam Nicholas Thomas Smith, Hamish James Steadman, Charlotte Jane Isabelle Strowger-Turnock, Victoria Meg Stuart Sycamore, Manawa Sylvia Te Ahuru-Quinn, Ruby Christine Treadwell, Anirudh Ashraf Uchil, Emma Charlotte Valentine, Nathanael Andrew Tianan Wain, Eva Rose Williams.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science

Meg Rose Anderson, Emily Rose Bashford, Zeah Taryn-Anne Brewer, Emily Kate Dobbs, Sophie Christabel Fraser-Mackenzie, Eva-Marie Imrie, Kathryn Anne Morrison, Jakob John Frank Apollos Pana-Pearson, Leon Geoffrey Perry, Greer Isobel Porter, Harry Joseph Scott, Lauren Alysha Stapylton-Smith, Saro Rose Thomson, Allegra Zacest.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce

Rachel Maree Alexander, Benjamin Joseph Allan, Joseph Philip Bahr, James Michael Beasley, Will Charles Paterson Body, Oliver Henry Brakenridge, Liam Thomas Mullin Chesney, Ella Clemency Olliver Claridge, Lachlan Tupua Te Apatari Crean, Kyle Dominic Daniels, George Sutherland Demarco, Isabella Sophia Rose Dunleavy, Benjamin Richard Gardiner, India Rose Gee, James Christopher Glover, Arie Ashton Gordon, Kate Susan Harris, Joshua Stuart Hope, Hugo William Hunt, Lucy Ellen Hunter, Harriet Jane Jolly, Kiara Klopper, Theodore Siaki Lotu-I’iga, Kate Elizabeth Lyford, Sophia Alice Jane Lynch, Aliesha Victoria Max, Grace Olive Milne, Lucy Harcus McCone Mortimer, John-Ross Lee Moyer, Eden Tolulola Pearce Olasope, Mac Leo Valintine Parker, Ned Henare Ngare O Wairere Pene, Patrick Jack Hall Reidy, George Osborn Sladden, Finley McKenzie Smith, Thomas James Walding, Thomas Whitaker.

Bachelor of Laws

Amelia Kate Bell, Harry Andrew Cornaga, Ruby Mae Denee, Nicholas Vincent Dravitzki, Amelia Dorothy Dunn, Jackson Marcus Anthony Green, Seth Alexander Green, Gracie Nina Hansby, Eden Purutia Irvine, Charlotte May O’Neill Johnstone, Benjamin Alexander Liston, Renzo Nyasha Makoni, Emily Antonia Glover Millar-Coote, Emma MacFarlane Roberts, Nicola Rae Sames, Samuel Ethan Smith, Gemma Charlotte Steenhauer, Emily Elizabeth Mary Suhr, Sneha Wevita, Anna Louise Yarrall.

Master of Science

Finn George Brittenden: Ecology, with distinction.

Bachelor of Science with honours, Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science

Archie Ekam Kerr Ritchie: Bachelor of Science with honours: Economics, first class.

Bachelor of Science and Diploma for Graduates

Anna Elizabeth Talbot: Diploma for Graduates (endorsed in Anatomy).

Master of Sport Development and Management

Kate Emma Liddell Caradus, with credit, Mayank Malhotra, with credit.

Master of Applied Science

Shalini Nadheera Abeykoon: Statistics, with credit, Samantha Elizabeth Bevin: Advanced Nutrition Practice, with distinction, Grace Maddison Cater: Food and Agriculture, with credit, Indumathy Devanathasamy: Artificial Intelligence, with distinction, Nethania Handoko: Food and Agriculture, with distinction, Hannah Francie Jurke: Advanced Nutrition Practice, with distinction, Rhys Hugh Latton: Science Communication, with distinction, Daniel Christopher Howells Malthus Reed: Food and Agriculture, with distinction, Madeline Rose Elizabeth O’Leary: Science Communication, with distinction, Chris Ferdinan Thomas: Food and Agriculture, with credit.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Thomas Charlie William Adam, Dianne Margaret Merana Albarico, Abigail Molly Allison, Eligh Zach Agent Ashby, William Alex Atkinson, Emma Elizabeth Ball, Gabrielle Ruth Balsom, Ella Rees Benson, Rosalyn Alexandra Bicknell, Blaine Wilson Butler, Jake Stephen Christian-Goss, Madeleine Leigh Ford, Marcel Hamish Geytenbeek, Fergus George Glubb, Annabel Jane Howse, Caitlin Sarah Jameson, Aaron James Keegan, Luhanna Jane McCann, Tom Hugh McFetridge, Mia Ann Ormsby, Lucy Siobhan Porter, Sophie Ann Robertson, Shontay-Anne Frances Simpson, Lachlan Oliver Levien Styles, Joel Solomon Tebbs, Tane Van De Donk, Nicholas Gordon Wales, Fergus James Andrew Webster, Samuel Desisa Wondwosen.

Master of Finance

Darcy Leigh Hunter, with distinction.

Master of Health Sciences

Leanne Maree Doake, Froukje Farquhar (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)), with distinction, Glosan Carcueva Sadiasa-Manzhula (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)), with distinction.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

Maia Ann Abbott, Morgan Pita Aiono, Ariana Parehuia Douglas, Will Diris Fong, Kate Maria Johnstone, Alisha Kumari, Itiaki Hamish Matau, Anna Bliss Sabina McLaren, Victoria Rae Stenhouse, Anahera Arley Whaanga-Smith, Keysha Rose White.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with honours and Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Harry Michael John-Steele Ayris: Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with honours: Functional Human Biology, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with honours

Ziad Hanel Nabil Mohamed Abdelmaksoud: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Sarah Caitlin Grant: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Fathima Shehara Mohamed Isham: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Amelia Grace Roy: Infection and Immunity, first class, Jazmine Leigh Silapan: Infection and Immunity, first class, Jidapa Francesca Tolley: Functional Human Biology, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Simar Bains, Rachel Philipsen Brown, Lily May Burgin Penlington, Chloe Rebecca Olivia Chapman, Gabriella Margaret Collins, Anna Jia Min Dai, Zaki Shamas Din, Amelia Jane Eaton, Jackson John Gray, Paris Ella Henderson, Reuben Luke Hills, Melissa Kate Hussey, Alexandra Ellen Kinder, Sophie Eloise Lanyon, Nicholas Albert Law, Patrick William Marron, Jaxson Tanielu Murphy-Winterstein, Hana Bonifant Peacock, Alexandria Jean Rutherford-Blyth, Chanuli Asendra Singathneththi Arachchige, Fleur Renee Trent, Hannah Charlotte Birch Warn, Selina Rose Williams.

Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science

Elyas Ezra McGuire.

Bachelor of Radiation Therapy

Charlotte Emma Amersfoort, Alex Robyn Anderson, Ananta Attri, Olivia Louise Bonnar, Rose Catherine Drew, Molly Rose Emms, Bree Scarlett Gibson, Holly Louise Gibson, YouRim Kang, Yasmin Jade Lala, Grace Mia Lee, Insia Merchant, Caitlin Bethany O’Donnell, Kate Robyn Penny, Paula Andrea Rodriguez Lopez, Mariannie Flores Scoble, Bethany Jaine Stewart, Emily Alexa Wilden, Skye Mary-Jane Wright, Sharon Xu, Alexandra Nicole Youlden, Olivia Paige Zuiderwijk.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Imogen Heleen Bos, Angela Esther Lim, Ella Louisa Patricia MacLeod, Etuate Isaake Manu, Tiana Amiria Harriet Mihaere, Timothy Kent Royds.

Master of Medical Science

Zoe Jacqueline Clifford.

Master of Public Health

Tiffany Rae Trevino, with distinction.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Vennessa Sing Yee Ling, with credit.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

James Robert Noel Courtney, with credit, Jiajun Guo, with distinction, Lydia Elizabeth Marie Swaney, with credit.

Master of Physiotherapy

Wei Bin Yeoh (endorsed in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy), with distinction.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy

Alfie Mari Pabelico Bagalay, Matthew Eliot Dawson, with distinction, Dhvanil Girishchandra Gandhi, with credit, Abigail Hunt, with credit, Haokun Ma, Julie Shamaine Wongai Mushonga, with credit, Molly Brooklyn Shivnan, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Greta Patricia Hawke, Claudia Rose Kinder.

Bachelor of Commerce and Science

Charlotte Anne Ryan.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Oliver James O’Connor: Artificial Intelligence, Andrew George Searle: Food and Agriculture, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Jessica Anne Haar, with credit, Sanil Sarwesh Narayan (endorsed in Nursing), Gabriella Kate Rutherford (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Michaela Ann Van Dissel (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology

Nadine Mary-Jane Houia-Ashwell, Kranthi Tummalacharla.

Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health

Timothy Robert George Hanlon, with distinction, Alissa Kristylle Mackay, with distinction, Issariya Manakongtreecheep, with credit, Ana Seini Siu Ngauamo, with credit,

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Georgia Rose Cullen, Sonja Hummel, Amreen Naqash, Laura Veenendaal.

Master of Laws

Sean Owen McAnally, with distinction.

Bachelor of Laws with honours and Bachelor of Arts

Kaylee Ann Alexander-Hall: Bachelor of Laws with honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with honours

Kate Zsa-Zsa Zarifeh, first class.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science

Heidi Jane Aicken, William Edward Cullen Holmes.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce

Lucy Arabella Hunter.

Bachelor of Laws

James Samuel Baldwin, Jaclyn Maree Hawkes, Chenoa Poko Metua, Caitlin Maureen O’Carroll, Benjamin David Robinson, Hannah Elizabeth Waters.

Master of Sport Development and Management

Aaron George Joseph Kattampally, with credit.

Master of Applied Science

Stijn De Ridder: Artificial Intelligence, Edwin Harvey George: Statistics, with distinction, Ishwinder Kaur: Science Communication, with distinction, Theodore Quinn McCabe: Artificial Intelligence, with distinction, Jennifer Elizabeth Talbot: Environmental Management, with distinction, Shay Diaz Veitch: Advanced Nutrition Practice, with credit.

Bachelor of Commerce

Olivia Claire Patuawa Summerville.

Master of Health Sciences

Rex Johan De Ryke, with distinction, Tamara Angelique Taione (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)), with distinction.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

Shechinah Grace Mereana Kingi, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, Syed Ismael Yezdan.

Master of Biomedical Sciences

Sydney Anne Austad (endorsed in Molecular Basis of Health and Disease), with distinction.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with honours

Isabel Constanza Ayora: Molecular Basis of Health and Disease, first class, Manu Aviel Henderson: Drugs and Human Health, first class, Emma Ann Judith Thompson: Infection and Immunity, first class, Emily Grace Young: Reproduction, Genetics and Development, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Thomas Peter McEwan, William John Rowe-Lucas, Nishanth Sangeeth, Benjamin John Searle, Radhika Shah.

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science

Yirui Gong, with credit.

Master of Advanced Nursing Practice

Sharon Claudia Huggins, with distinction.

Master of Nursing Science

Navpreet Kaur Kankarwal, Pushpinderjeet Kaur, with credit, Harminderjit Rana, Vaishali Singh.

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Ruijian Li.

Master of Medical Science

Danyon O’Neill Graham, with distinction, Rupert Steven Wockner, with distinction.

Master of Public Health

Juliet Athalie Petre Kane, with distinction, Tessa Jan Mitchell, with distinction, Cloe Ke’Alohilani Posimani, with distinction, Korawan Erika Sirisomboonwong, with distinction.

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Won Je Lee, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Science

Basanta Adhikari: Geographic Information Systems.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Rosalind Allison, with credit, Gina Maria Berry, with distinction, Nicole Natassja Bujak, with distinction, Millie Lisa Dunn (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Melissa Louise Earnshaw (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Henrietta Isobel Farrow, with distinction, Nikita Jade Fleming, Troy Charles Gardiner (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), with distinction, Menghe Ge, with credit, Sofie Glen Hampton (endorsed in Mental Health), with distinction, Sally-Ann Hart, with credit, Amelia Kate Johnston, with distinction, Matthew Richard Keown, with distinction, Huia Aparangi Kiri Kiri (endorsed in Mental Health), with credit, Jasvin Malani Lala (endorsed in Mental Health), with credit, Stephanie Louise Lesche, with distinction, Jacob Joseph Meagher, with credit, Tracy Noonan (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Simon Daniel O’Donnell, with credit, Michelle Jane O’Sullivan (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Kelly Elizabeth Reid (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Jodi Merrion Scott (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, William Henry Smith (endorsed in Occupational Health), with distinction, Erin Ann Southgate, with credit, Charlotte Grace Spence (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction, Sreeja Nair Surej, Sashi Anna Taylor (endorsed in Mental Health), with credit, Rochelle Gemma Urquhart (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Emma Jayne Wakefield.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Management

Shae Duart Bishop, with credit, Poornachander Reddy Guda, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Technology

Holly Rebecca Cahill (endorsed in Cardiology), with distinction, Jordan Junshen Joe (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction, Olivia Rose Taylor (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Bioethics and Health Law

Mariam Jan Buksh, with distinction, Gael Joanne Goulter, with distinction, Liling Zhang, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health

Jasmine Molly Appleton, with distinction, Jeanli Boessenkool, with credit, Audrey Gabriella Braven Ayres, with credit, Yuna Clara Choi, with credit, Anne Qi Chua, with credit, Harriette Elizabeth Dunphy, with distinction, Sophie Eason Dyhrberg, with credit, Isla Mae Bibbey Evison, with distinction, Adam Craig Good, with credit, Kacey Leigh Gritt, with credit, Zsófia Sára Hermann, with distinction, Georgia Lee Hoten-Walker, with credit, Hannah Kang, with credit, Madeleine Long, with distinction, Kimberley Elizabeth McAuley, with credit, Priya Patel, with credit, Clare Freda Pemberton, with credit, Sera Linley Rawson, Nisha Bianca C Soliman, with credit, Danielle Tan, with credit, Ruiqi Wu, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Musculoskeletal Medicine

Sang Woo Do, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology

Holly Kate Barclay, Kayla Janelle Gardyne, Rosie Jane Isaacs, Phoebe Millie Gallagher Johnston, Jacqueline Elizabeth Katipa-Maikuku, Bridie Judith Puretu Laing, Isabella Lucinda Mellis, Martha Jane Munnelly, Pooja Shekar, James Anthony Tiernan Smythe, Helaina Marissa Snell, Anneke Maria Tomkins, Matisse Sera Mary Uluilelata, Nicola Rachel Williams, Hannah Alexander Witten.

Postgraduate Diploma in Occupational Medicine

Sarah Deborah Hawkins, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Ophthalmic Basic Sciences

Jahnvee Solanki, with distinction, Angus David John Taylor, with distinction, Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health, Lisa Ann Milroy, with credit, Holly Rachel O’Loughlin, with credit, Rosemary Angela Stamm (endorsed in Epidemiology), with distinction, Sarah Jane Wyber, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rehabilitation

Alistair Colin Shortt, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

Robin Jason Barraclough, with credit, James Douglas Gardiner, with distinction, Anna Mary Louise Gray, with distinction, Ruonamakin Rui, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Surgical Anatomy

Lucy Cousineau Bellerby, with credit, Jordan John Frater, with credit, Thomas Haig, with distinction, Andrew Geoffrey Houghton, with credit, Sota Kamiya, with credit, Tahlia Joy June Kerridge, with credit, Hector Alexander Law, with distinction, Joshua David Mitchell, with distinction, Michael Kenmore Johnston Nichols, David Peter Silveira, with credit, Jessica Audrey Stanners, with credit, Mira Tui Veronica Steinmetz, with credit, Kirsty Emily Dickson Sutherland, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Travel Medicine

George Holman Brockway, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Dental Technology

Leon Yu, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Physiotherapy

Kiwung Chun (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), with credit.

Postgraduate Certificate in Applied Science

Sara Taha: Artificial Intelligence.

Postgraduate Certificate in Health Sciences

Jacqueline Rendon Artus (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Olivia Rose Austen (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Maria Baby (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Kurt Evangelista Bacaltos (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Linda Francis Baek (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Danielle Erin Barber (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Jaime Louise Barltrop (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Rita Beamer (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Rātahi Gannin Bell (endorsed in Forensic Mental Health), Jessandra Junto Benedicto (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Danielle Renee Benton (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Tayla Jane Best-Lewis(endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Shana Lee Bevin (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Suraj Singh Bhandari (endorsed in Musculoskeletal Management), Vidya Bhandari Pandey (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Sonia Bhatti (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Danielle Josie Blud (endorsed in Genomics in Health and Medicine), Megan Tosca Bolt (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Jana Michelle Bolton (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Georgia Gabrielle Bonner (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Manelli Chu Bragat (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Hariyali Vijaykumar Brahmbhatt (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Hilda Marea Braithwaite (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Salena Rochelle Branson (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Letitia Kate Brewin (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Adan James Broderick (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Courtney Emma Brook (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Christal Hayley Rose Brosnahan (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Megan Anne Brown (endorsed in Genomics in Health and Medicine), Philip James Brown (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Przemyslaw Krzysztof Budzyna-Dawidowski (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Alice Louise Cameron (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Maegan Rebecca Rose Cameron (endorsed in Perinatal Mental Health), Jomol Chackummoottil Samuelkutty (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Thidanette Chhun (endorsed in Occupational Health), Kiara Shin Yee Chin (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Justin Chirammal George (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Jace Samuel-Louis Chisholm (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), May-Lee Ann Chong (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Lini Christudas(endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Natalya Joy Clark (endorsed in Clinical Ethics), Andi Elizabeth Clarke (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Grace Caroline Bernadette Collier (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Katherine Maree Conaglen (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Andrew James Crichton (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Daneyal Kevin Andrew Croskery (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Lexi Ann Crum (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Ciara Ana Mercado Cruz(endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Laura Amelia Jane Cullen (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Grace Elizabeth Cumming (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Rhiannon Fritha Day (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Kayli Joy Del Favero (endorsed in Musculoskeletal Management), Normae Edvee Magno Delos Santos (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Amber Mary-Rose Discombe (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Emily Megan Disseveld (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Charmaine Maxine Diver (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Zorita Moran Doce (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Lorraine Mary Dodd (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Alison Nicola Duggan (endorsed in Perinatal Mental Health), Kelvin Khoa Duong (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Sarah Elizabeth Falvey (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Nikita Lee Fitzgerald (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Mark Julius Cruz Foronda (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Maha Tawfek Hassan Galal (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Ruzai Rayan Gama (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Jo-Anne Elizabeth Gardiner (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Veena George (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Maria Louise Giles(endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Brigette Gilmour (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Anne-Lise Girardin (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), Vania Glyn (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Aljune Villanueva Go (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Eloise Amy Fleur Godfrey (endorsed in Genomics in Health and Medicine), Jo-Anne Margaret Graham (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Briar Roberta Greedus (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Chanelle Grundlingh (endorsed in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport), Yoga Prakash So Gunasakaran (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Asha Guyatt (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Grace Ella Hamilton (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Hannah Marie Harkess Mitchell (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Emily Sian Harris(endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Teneale Courtney Hatton (endorsed in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport), Ashleigh Blair Hickling (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Emilia Shupikayi Hlatywayo (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Xiaoling Huang (endorsed in Perinatal Mental Health), Anne Frances Hurst (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Caryl Ann Huzziff (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Mario Ashley Ignatius(endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Debbie Nicole Janssen (endorsed in Perinatal Mental Health), Jacqueline Joubert (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Natalie Kannemeyer (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Balwinder Kaur (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Vipanjot Kaur (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Andrew Davis Kennedy (endorsed in Aeromedical Retrieval and Transport), Jessica May Kerr (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Ji Soo Kim (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Savithamol Korical Shanmughadas (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Vera Kovarskaya (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Manassah Jorell Kutia (endorsed in Forensic Mental Health), Caroline Margaret Larsen (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), John Myoung Jong Lee (endorsed in Human Nutrition), Mary Rose Ann Toledano Lee (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Alexander Francis Leigh-Gilchrist (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Jia Li (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Athira Lissy James (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Martin Ludwig (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), Man Li Lui (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Pieta Anne Frances Luthi (endorsed in Occupational Health), Murdo MacLeod MacDonald (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Deepti Kalpesh Mahajan (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Danny Hoi Ming Mak (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Amala Maria Mani (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Giya Maria Mani (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Judith Anne Marks(endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Rebekah Renai Martin (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Shannon Leigh Martin (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), John Dion Martley (endorsed in Genomics in Health and Medicine), Mariapaola Mastroviti (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Oliver Lyndon John Maughan (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Susan McGuire (endorsed in Musculoskeletal Management), Zandalee Rose McIntyre (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Toni-Maree Rose McKenzie (endorsed in Genomics in Health and Medicine), Jessica Evelyn McKinley (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Briar Louise Millar (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), David James Milne (endorsed in Occupational Health), Jasminka Milosevic (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Sudhanshu Mishra (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Elise Clare Molloy (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Vivian Moraa Monda (endorsed in Nursing (Gerontology)), Katherine Alecia Montgomery (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Keesook Moon (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Sonny Morgan (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Cara Leigh Morton (endorsed in Perinatal Mental Health), Carolyn Nancy Murray (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Gretchen Eunice Fredricka Murray (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Tessa Malany Newman (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Eileen Ya Ling Ng (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Thomas Morton Noonan (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Bethany Rose Oates (endorsed in Human Nutrition), Stephen John Olsen (endorsed in Musculoskeletal Management), Nan Htet Myet Oo (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Jonnalyn Tagasling Pahit (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Amanda Helen Pearson (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), Sarah Jane Perkin (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Amanda Irene Perry (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Jeremy Denton Poff (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), Louise Melanie Prescod (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Hanna Marie Priest (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Angelica Shaver Pryor (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Maria Victoria Sontillano Racasag (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Vandhna Do Ashok Rai Rai (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Jennifer Alene Ramming (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Michael Karu Rangihau (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Jennifer Retsinas(endorsed in Clinical Ethics), Stephanie Jayne Robinson (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Laura Grace Robson (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Rino Roh (endorsed in Occupational Health), Molly Bridget Rosewarne (endorsed in Human Nutrition), Cathy Tonogbanua Roxas(endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Edward Amora Sandiego (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Harriet Donaldson Sands (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Qiuyue Sang (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Mylerose Cariño Santillana (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Dominik Tobias Schmitz (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Paulina Scholze (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Claire Louise Searles(endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Marvi Jean Seelen (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Julie Patricia Shirley (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Amy Lesley Sinclair (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Harrison James Smith (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Harriet Robynne Smithies(endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Sharleen Faye Stanway (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Josephine Frances Stone (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Karen Anne Stone (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Pauline Fern Strachan (endorsed in Human Nutrition), Robbie James Wood Sykes (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Liezl May Masangya Tan (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Ezra Epenesa Taulamana (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Bianca Te Aroha Taute (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), William Danny Teleaga (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Eleisha Beth Telford (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Nikki Barillo Tering (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Dimithri Thilakasundaram (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Jenna Maree Trelease (endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Maureen Sarah Treston (endorsed in Nursing (Leadership and Management)), Johnny Keith Tupa’I (endorsed in Addiction and Co-existing Disorders), Tara Natasha Verma (endorsed in Nursing (High Acuity)), Victoria Ann Weedon (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Carrie Leigh Weston (endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Jacob Robert Fox Weston (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Casey Rose Williams(endorsed in EMDR Therapy), Stephanie Melissa Williams(endorsed in Nursing (Specialty Mental Health)), Bede Stephen Willis(endorsed in Musculoskeletal Management), Katherine Jane Wilson (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), Yuheng Zhang (endorsed in Advanced Clinical Nursing), Fei Zhao (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy).

Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Technology

Emma Louise Archer, Mary Justine Jetajobe Barrozo, Simone Sze Min Chan, Hana Grace Connell, Tessa Hope Dodson, Charne Du Plessis, Ziyaul Haque, Nami Hashimoto, Michael Joseph Houghton, Jemima Ruby Stratford Jansen, Jorja Megan Jarrett, Ethan Alexander Roger Johnston, Eden Jane Kettles, Leo Koyama, Benjamin Jack Leary, Eisleen Joanah Soriano Lee, Zheng Li, Carmen Lim, Muhammad Abdul-Qayyum Mann, Terri Jordyn Morrison, Ashley Victoria Mountfort, Caitlin Rose O’Neill, Anthony Michael Parsons, Yavanna Clarice Maria Peet, Ashleigh Brooke Pont, Aimee Charlotte Puckey, Nicola Stephanie Rodger, Esther Joelle Shawe, Eknoor Singh, Courtney Lee Sutton, Denero Senetenari Taofiga, Yongsijia Wei, David George Wood.

Postgraduate Certificate in Civil Aviation Medicine

Hussain Al-Jumaily, Elizabeth Anne Davies, Lalita Sarah Jefferies, Stancy Lee Kelly, Suyin Kour, David John Midgley, Vicki Mount, Helen Marie Schimanski, Iris Oi-Kwan Yung.

Postgraduate Certificate in Clinician-Performed Ultrasound

Iain Arthur Baines, Kaylie Helen Baker, Emma Gabrielle Batistich, Ashton William Blake-Barlow, Sarah Emily Bowker, Sylvia Jane Boys, Dyi-Jiunn Chuang, Frances Durella De Kock, Penelope Claire Dinsdale, Ralston Craig D’Souza, Girish G, Marthie Louisa Heynike, Benjamin Scott Hoatson, Ben Ross Hunter, Andrew Robert MacLachlan, Ciarán Pádraig Mac Mathúna, Ryan Alexander Ord-Speed, John Abban Quayle, Sarah Jane Scott, Loana Tanielu, Lynn Theron, Daniel Christopher Turner, Nathan James Wakefield, Marcus John Walker, Katarzyna Mary Wiessing.

Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice

Shalika De Silva Kaluthanthri Patabendi.

Postgraduate Certificate in Pregnancy and Medical Gynaecology

Laura Jane Drake, Sun Kyung Eom, Eden Kate Tei Tei Florence, Jane Evelyn Guise, Jessica Dawn Lavelle-Pool, Yizhuo Liu, Megan Rose Lord, Alison Ma, Amy-Jean Mepham, Kellie Marie O’Rafferty, Dk Umi Kalthum Pg Hj Muhd Sazali, Grace India Puentener-King, Avanti Singhal, Daniela Georgina Sowter, Sarah Jayne Stevenson.

Postgraduate Certificate in Public Health

Amanda Joanne Bowens (endorsed in Health Promotion), Mary Helen Duff (endorsed in Environmental Health), Jessica Lee Macdonald (endorsed in Public Policy and Health), Charlotte Louisa Marsh (endorsed in Health Promotion).

Postgraduate Certificate in Rehabilitation

Neil Robert Drouet, Megan Leigh Hamilton, Elmarie Karg, Ella Rose Pinnell-Diplock, Catherine Louise Watts.

Postgraduate Certificate in Rural and Provincial Hospital Practice

Ee Lyn Au, Rahul Chaudhary, Michal Alexandra Milloy, Barry John Moloney.

Postgraduate Certificate in Travel Medicine

Deanne Marion Bedggood, William Strumore Brown, Mary Anne Cameron, Angela Kay Glew, Tahira Jokhio, Romain Jacques Kuhm, Michael James Lindsay, Asrih Bin Mohammad Arif, Catherine Elizabeth Moores, Andrew Crighton Nelson, Achla Patel, Karlene Faye Purves, Karyn Patricia Schischka, Sandra Jane Yip.

Postgraduate Certificate in Women’s Health

Jennifer Marie Hall, Nicola Sian Vesty.

Postgraduate Certificate in Pharmacist Prescribing

Beheshta Ali, Rachel Dianne Bell, Paula Donamae Capitulo Dela Cruz, Kendall Elise Fryer, Michele Amanda Hogg, Sarah Jane McCrostie, Linda Marie McLay, Deirdre Elizabeth Sykes, Rick Chin Hoe Tan, Everard Nicholas William Tolerton, Paula Lorraine van den Heuvel, Marleen Van Oeveren.

Postgraduate Certificate in Physiotherapy

Lucy May Catherwood (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), Samuel Paul Cogger (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), Rebecca Alice Fanning (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), James Leigh Hassett (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), Christopher Edward Pett (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), Sophie Maree Ryan (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy), Cameron McDuff Todd (endorsed in Sports Physiotherapy)