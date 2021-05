Emergency services at a crash between a car and a bus on Middleton Rd in Dunedin this morning. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a bus in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police and ambulance officers attended the crash on Middleton Rd about 8.30am.

Traffic was temporarily closed on the eastbound lane, she said.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital, one with with moderate injuries, the second with minor injuries.