Car nicked from wreckers spotted on street

A car stolen from a Dunedin wreckers' yard was later spotted parked in a central city street, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Bond St yesterday at 6.55pm when a person associated with the wrecking business saw it.

The vehicle had earlier been stolen from Autoparts Otago Car Wreckers.

Officers located a 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing the car.

He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz