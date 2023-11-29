Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Car nicked from wreckers spotted on street

    By Laine Priestley
    A car stolen from a Dunedin wreckers' yard was later spotted parked in a central city street, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Bond St yesterday at 6.55pm when a person associated with the wrecking business saw it.

    The vehicle had earlier been stolen from Autoparts Otago Car Wreckers.

    Officers located a 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing the car.

    He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

