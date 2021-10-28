Car at speed, a crash, then man running: witness

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A man was seen running from the scene of a crash involving four cars in Musselburgh Rise in Dunedin.

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a row of parked cars about 1pm yesterday, a St John spokeswoman said.

A spokesman from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said debris was strewn across the road when staff arrived.

Fenz acted to assist police, who were already at the scene, to conduct traffic control.

A witness said she had heard a car travelling at speed down the road, before hearing the crash.

When she went outside to see what had happened, she saw a man running from the scene.



