Thursday, 28 October 2021

Car at speed, a crash, then man running: witness

    By Courtney White
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    A man was seen running from the scene of a crash involving four cars in Musselburgh Rise in Dunedin.

    No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a row of parked cars about 1pm yesterday, a St John spokeswoman said.

    A spokesman from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said debris was strewn across the road when staff arrived.

    Fenz acted to assist police, who were already at the scene, to conduct traffic control.

    A witness said she had heard a car travelling at speed down the road, before hearing the crash.

    When she went outside to see what had happened, she saw a man running from the scene.


     

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter