Car which slammed into lamp post 'just missed pedestrian'

A man is taken into custody by police after a crash on George St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A car narrowly missed a pedestrian before slamming into a lamp post in Dunedin’s George St this afternoon, police say.

One person was arrested after the crash, which injured two people between Willowbank and Bank St, about 1.40pm today.

A witness at the scene said a lamp post appeared to have been severely damaged in the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are now looking for a man who is "believed to have been a close witness".

"Our initial enquiries have determined a man walking along George Street may have been narrowly missed being struck by the vehicle that crashed, and we would like to speak to him as part of our investigation," police said in a statement.

Anyone else who saw what occurred was asked to come forward.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with driving in a dangerous manner and driving while disqualified. He is due to appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

