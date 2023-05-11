Car written off after collision

A driver emerged relatively unscathed from a collision which wrote off their car when it collided with a truck near Mosgiel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to State Highway 1 about 9.15pm on Tuesday.

A driver lost control and hit a truck and trailer, he said.

The car was a write-off and the truck was extensively damaged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended and treated two patients at the scene for minor injuries.