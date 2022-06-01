Cars collide at Mosgiel railway crossing

Rail control has been alerted after a collision between two cars at a Mosgiel railway crossing.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a crash between two cars at a rail crossing on Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, about 7.25am.

A vehicle was blocking the road near the railway crossing, the spokeswoman said.

Train control was alerted as the incident happened close to the rail lines.

There was no indications of any injuries and the road has since been cleared, the spokeswoman said.

